Sunshine hits differently these days, says Priyanka Chopra in 4.45 lakh dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quite the busy bee with the opening of her restaurant Sona in New York, the launch of her haircare brand Anomaly, her much publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey, announcing the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards, among her many other commitments. However, the desi girl always manages to find some time to unwind and relax with her loved ones, most recently Priyanka took to her Instagram feed to share a gleeful picture of herself jumping with joy as she noticed in the caption, "Sunshine hits differently these days." The stunning actor seemed to be channeling said sunshine herself as she beamed in a '50s fashion inspired rich yellow coloured maxi dress by luxury designer brand Emilio Pucci. The silk-georgette maxi dress had a V-neck silhouette, and the bottom of the dress was embellished with a 'scattering of wispy feathers' and there was a self-tie waist belt that PeeCee tied at the back so that the flowy dress fit snugly around her trim waist. The 'Feather-Embellished Maxi Dress' by the designer is priced at a whopping $ 6,085 on the brand's website which is about ₹4,45,120.





Last week, the White Tiger actor took to her Instagram feed to announce the opening of her restaurant, Sona in New York, sharing multiple images of the lush interiors and the mouth-watering food, she wrote, "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!"





She went on to add that the venture - 'from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions'- was a team effort. She also mentioned how musician husband Nick Jonas had come up with the name Sona, sharing, "Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" Priyanka also shared that the restaurant would open following all healthy and safety guidelines of NYC and NY State (on account of the coronavirus pandemic) "to ensure you have a night to remember. I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime."