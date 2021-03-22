Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in ₹1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently had a heart-to-heart with the renowned host Oprah Winfrey. For the interview, Priyanka wore a beautiful powder blue bodycon jumpsuit and looked breathtaking.
For her recent tete-a-tete with the renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra wore an outfit that blew everyone's mind away. During the show, Priyanka had a heart-to-heart discussion with Oprah regarding a lot of things including her memoir, Unfinished, her father and some of her regrets among other things.
For the show, the Baywatch actor wore a whimsical jumpsuit. The powder blue wool crepe number featured statement sculptural folds such as the oversized leaf on the torso that made the jumpsuit stand out. The one-shoulder full-sleeved piece also featured cutout details on the left side of her waist and a sophisticated feminine silhouette. The jumpsuit had a fun and chic vibe up top and the well-tailored pants gave it a professional touch as well.
For her interview, Priyanka teamed this outfit with a pair of silver strappy heels and accessorised it with a pair of statement matching earrings. She kept her glam subtle for the event and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, very fine eyeliner, slightly blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick and some highlighter. She left her side-parted beach wave hair open and we are a fan of this elegant ensemble.
Coming back to her look, Priyanka's chic jumpsuit is by the French fashion designer Roland Mouret and it is worth ₹1,49,869 (USD 1,495).
Priyanka has been lately giving us a lot of stunning sartorial moments. Check out some of our favourite looks donned by the actor recently:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her web series Citadel in London. She has also completed filming for her films Matrix 4 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves and Text For You. At the moment, the actor is soaring high on the fact that her latest release The White Tiger bagged an Oscar nomination.
Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in ₹1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently had a heart-to-heart with the renowned host Oprah Winfrey. For the interview, Priyanka wore a beautiful powder blue bodycon jumpsuit and looked breathtaking.
Deepika Padukone in ₹90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets
- Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm
- Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
Blurring gender identities
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga
- Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
Malaika Arora pairs jeans with ₹47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look
- For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
Maximalism’s rip roaring redux
LFW 2021: All about celebrating life, Samant Chauhan about his latest collection
Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear
- The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit
Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics
- Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in ₹2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics
- Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast
- Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra
- Manish Malhotra recently shared a glimpse from Kiara Advani's fitting session in which the actor can be seen flaunting two stunning looks. We are speechless.