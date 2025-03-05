Priyanka Chopra keeps it chic in all-leather outfit and no-makeup look to watch a musical with Nick Jonas. Pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a musical in New York City. Priyanka wore an all-leather look with minimal makeup for the outing.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently watched a musical in New York City. The couple watched the Redwood musical at the Nederlander Theatre in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan. While Nick chose a casual look for the outing, Priyanka kept it casual and chic in an all-black leather ensemble. Let's decode what they wore.
Priyanka and Nick attend a musical
Idina Menzel, who stars in Redwood, shared pictures with Nick and Priyanka on Instagram and thanked them for attending the show in the caption. “@nickjonas @priyankachopra Thanks for coming to #RedwoodMusical!💛” Idina wrote. The photos show Priyanka and Nick posing with the star cast of the musical while smiling brightly for the camera.
Details about Priyanka's look
Priyanka wore a black leather jacket featuring wide notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, front button closure, a fitted silhouette, and a long thigh-length hem. She wore the jacket with a matching black crew-neck T-shirt and black leather pants featuring a tapered fitting.
The actor completed her look with boots and a dainty diamond pendant-adorned neckpiece. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves, Priyanka chose a no-makeup makeup look. The minimal glam included feathered brows, glossy berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin.
As for Nick Jonas, the singer wore a cardigan featuring knitted patchwork in different shades of blue. It features a shawl lapel, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and a fitted silhouette. He paired it with a white crew neck T-shirt and black pants featuring a slim fitting.
Priyanka and Nick enjoy a dinner date with Malti
On the same day, Priyanka and Nick also went on a dinner date. The couple went out with their daughter Malti Marie and Nick's father, Kevin Jonas, Sr. A fan page shared pictures from their outing, showing the couple enjoying pizza as Malti played a game on the phone.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
