Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look as new global brand ambassador for Bentley, serves effortless elegance
Priyanka Chopra exudes luxury and style in new photos as the global face of Bentley – let us decode her glamorous first look as Bentley global brand ambassador.
Priyanka Chopra consistently amazes fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From the red carpet to brand ambassador events, wedding functions to movies, Priyanka’s looks serve as an inspiration. Bentley on April 10 announced Priyanka as their new global brand ambassador, and her debut look wowed social media. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's pool day was all about bikinis, kachi keri, video calling Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. See pics
Priyanka Chopra as Bentley brand ambassador
Bentley is a British designer, manufacturer, and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs. They have announced Priyanka Chopra as their new global brand ambassador. The announcement marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the actor-producer and the luxury automobile company. The announcement is accompanied by a new campaign set to launch this weekend, with an extended film scheduled to premiere in the coming weeks.
Bentley and Priyanka Chopra, in an Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared the announcement and pictures. The post was captioned “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.”
Priyanka Chopra’s look{{/usCountry}}
Bentley and Priyanka Chopra, in an Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared the announcement and pictures. The post was captioned “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.”
Priyanka Chopra’s look{{/usCountry}}
In the black-and-white pictures, Priyanka was spotted in a full-length trench coat, likely in a neutral beige tone. It features a wide lapel collar, double-breasted buttons, and a tie-up belt cinching the waist — giving structure and a flattering silhouette. The slightly open front adds a relaxed vibe to her look. The trench is styled as a standalone statement piece, almost dress-like. The fit is tailored at the waist and fluid at the bottom, creating an elongated frame.{{/usCountry}}
In the black-and-white pictures, Priyanka was spotted in a full-length trench coat, likely in a neutral beige tone. It features a wide lapel collar, double-breasted buttons, and a tie-up belt cinching the waist — giving structure and a flattering silhouette. The slightly open front adds a relaxed vibe to her look. The trench is styled as a standalone statement piece, almost dress-like. The fit is tailored at the waist and fluid at the bottom, creating an elongated frame.{{/usCountry}}
Priyanka sported a soft waves hairstyle with a side part, left open for a natural, effortless glam look. The minimal makeup, paired with a radiant smile, keeps the focus on the outfit. Priyanka did not sport any heavy accessories — keeping it clean and luxe. The way she holds some papers in one of the photos adds a casual, confident, almost cinematic feel tot he photoshoot – she is giving a classic old-Hollywood meets modern power dressing vibe, looking effortless, polished, and subtly sultry.
Priyanka Chopra’s projects
Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, released in February 2026. Slated to release in 2027, Priyanka will headline SS Rajamouli’s Indian film, Varanasi. She is also reportedly also working on Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and is preparing for Jee Le Zaraa in Bollywood.
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