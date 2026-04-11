Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look as new global brand ambassador for Bentley, serves effortless elegance

Priyanka Chopra consistently amazes fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From the red carpet to brand ambassador events, wedding functions to movies, Priyanka’s looks serve as an inspiration. Bentley on April 10 announced Priyanka as their new global brand ambassador, and her debut look wowed social media. ​Also read | Priyanka Chopra's pool day was all about bikinis, kachi keri, video calling Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. See pics

Priyanka Chopra as Bentley brand ambassador

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as brand ambassador of Bentley.( priyankachopra/Instagram)

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Bentley is a British designer, manufacturer, and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs. They have announced Priyanka Chopra as their new global brand ambassador. The announcement marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the actor-producer and the luxury automobile company. The announcement is accompanied by a new campaign set to launch this weekend, with an extended film scheduled to premiere in the coming weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} Bentley and Priyanka Chopra, in an Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared the announcement and pictures. The post was captioned “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.” Priyanka Chopra’s look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bentley and Priyanka Chopra, in an Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared the announcement and pictures. The post was captioned “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.” Priyanka Chopra’s look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the black-and-white pictures, Priyanka was spotted in a full-length trench coat, likely in a neutral beige tone. It features a wide lapel collar, double-breasted buttons, and a tie-up belt cinching the waist — giving structure and a flattering silhouette. The slightly open front adds a relaxed vibe to her look. The trench is styled as a standalone statement piece, almost dress-like. The fit is tailored at the waist and fluid at the bottom, creating an elongated frame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the black-and-white pictures, Priyanka was spotted in a full-length trench coat, likely in a neutral beige tone. It features a wide lapel collar, double-breasted buttons, and a tie-up belt cinching the waist — giving structure and a flattering silhouette. The slightly open front adds a relaxed vibe to her look. The trench is styled as a standalone statement piece, almost dress-like. The fit is tailored at the waist and fluid at the bottom, creating an elongated frame. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka sported a soft waves hairstyle with a side part, left open for a natural, effortless glam look. The minimal makeup, paired with a radiant smile, keeps the focus on the outfit. Priyanka did not sport any heavy accessories — keeping it clean and luxe. The way she holds some papers in one of the photos adds a casual, confident, almost cinematic feel tot he photoshoot – she is giving a classic old-Hollywood meets modern power dressing vibe, looking effortless, polished, and subtly sultry.

Priyanka Chopra’s projects

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, released in February 2026. Slated to release in 2027, Priyanka will headline SS Rajamouli’s Indian film, Varanasi. She is also reportedly also working on Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and is preparing for Jee Le Zaraa in Bollywood.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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