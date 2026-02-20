Priyanka Chopra wore not 1 or 2 but 3 equally chic looks in a day for The Bluff promotions: 13 new pics you have to see
Priyanka Chopra is leaning heavily into the 'Pirate-Core' aesthetic for her The Bluff press tour, mixing high-fashion editorial vibes with swashbuckling silhouettes. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's yellow saree gown with thigh slit is stunning but have you seen her bag? It costs more than ₹ 6 lakh
Sharing 13 pictures of her three stylish looks in her February 20 Instagram post, she wrote in her caption: "Press tour day one The Bluff. PirateCore."
Here is a breakdown of Priyanka Chopra's three new looks:
Priyanka is a sculpted siren in white lace gown
This look focuses on texture and architectural draping while maintaining a sleek, modern silhouette. Priyanka's form-fitting, long-sleeved white lace gown is by Savannah Rose. The dress features unique, curved fabric piping across the torso and hips, creating a rhythmic, wave-like effect. The off-the-shoulder neckline adds a touch of romance.
Her hair is styled in a loose, textured updo with face-framing tendrils, giving it an undone elegance. The makeup is a soft matte glam with a mauve lip. The overall vibe is sophisticated and ethereal, like a modern reimagining of a Victorian-era garment.
Priyanka slays in an electric blue look
This is the most literal interpretation of the 'Pirate-Core' theme, utilising bold colour and accessories. Priyanka's striking cobalt blue ensemble features a sheer, tiered skirt and a top with dramatic ruffles and a bow neckline. The bell sleeves add to the adventurer aesthetic.
The standout piece is the parrot-shaped handbag, a witty and literal nod to pirate lore. She pairs the blue with metallic copper pointed-toe heels for a colour contrast. A low, messy ponytail and a natural, dewy makeup complete her look.
Priyanka glams up in another white dress
This look is a masterclass in tough-meets-feminine, blending delicate lace with structured, edgy tailoring: a white-coloured gown featuring a structured corset bodice and a high-neck lace collar with a keyhole cutout.
The skirt is heavily ruffled with a daring thigh-high slit, paired with minimalist white strappy sandals. Slim, dark 90s-style sunglasses provide a modern, cool-girl counterpoint to the romantic lace. Her hair is styled in voluminous, wind-swept waves.
More about The Bluff
The Bluff is a Prime Video action-thriller starring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, premiering on February 25, 2026. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film follows a former 19th-century Caribbean pirate (Priyanka) forced back into violence to protect her family from a vengeful former captain (Karl).
