Punjabi kurta pajama: Top 8 comfortable and classic picks for men to look Desi and swag in style

Be it a wedding function, a holy ritual, or a festival at home, an ethnic attire enhances your overall look and appearance. And when it's for men, nothing gives a dotting appearance than a Pathani or a Punjabi kurta pajama. From the trendy summer colours to the all-time favourite black, Amazon has a wide range of Pathani kurta pajamas for men to choose from. Punjabi Kurta Pajama for men for that dapper look

So, give yourself that Desi swag with these Punjabi kurta pajamas and flaunt your stylish ethnic avatar. Our top 8 picks would definitely help you choose the right one for any festivities.

Loading Suggestions...

Enhance your festive and formal look with this rich rayon blend Pathani kurta-churidar set by Manyavar. The solid hue of this kurta pajama lends a sleek vibe and is perfect for weddings or festive celebrations. Style it with traditional mojaris and a matching embroidered stole for a regal look. Want to dress it down? Swap the churidar for linen trousers and roll up the sleeves for a relaxed yet refined outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Stay cool and classic in this breezy cotton Pathani kurta suit from Rajubhai Hargovindas. Designed for all-day comfort and timeless appeal, it's perfect for religious occasions or other gatherings. Pair this kurta pajama with brown sandals and a casual watch for an understated vibe. For a dressier touch, layer on a Nehru jacket and leather juttis.

Loading Suggestions...

Channel effortless charm with Exotic India’s cotton kurta pyjama set. Lightweight and breathable, it’s an ideal pick for pujas, casual Fridays, or evening get-togethers. Amp up the ethnic flair with a printed stole or go minimal with tan kolhapuris. For a fusion twist, wear the kurta over denim and add a sleek wristwatch.

Loading Suggestions...

Heading out in the evening? Traditional yet trendy, this cotton blend Pathani kurta from VASTRAMAY is made for festive flair. The structured cut and subtle sheen elevate your ethnic style game. Team it with black tapered trousers or churidar for a sleek look. Add a statement brooch or cufflinks for instant glam.

Loading Suggestions...

Make a bold yet elegant statement in K-ROYALS’ cotton blend Pathani kurta pyjama suit. Its tailored silhouette offers all-day comfort while ensuring you stand out at any celebration. Dress it up with glossy mojaris and a silk stole, or go fusion with loafers and a waistcoat. The crisp fabric and clean lines make it a versatile piece in every festive wardrobe.

Loading Suggestions...

A royal choice indeed, this cotton Pathani suit from Royal Kurta blends tradition and comfort seamlessly. Its breathable fabric and sharp design are ideal for cultural events or casual family functions. Accessorize it with a chunky bracelet and leather sandals for a rugged ethnic look. Or, go semiformal with suede slip-ons and a contrasting scarf.

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek and simple, the cotton blend Pathani kurta from Royal Kurta is your go-to for low-key festivities or daily wear. Lightweight and easy to maintain, it pairs perfectly with pyjamas or jeans for a smart-casual edge. Add a leather satchel and kolhapuris for a vintage look, or throw on a denim jacket for modern Indo-western vibes.

Loading Suggestions...

Pure, poised, and perfect for any occasion—Nabia’s white cotton Pathani kurta pajama set is a wardrobe essential. The crisp white hue is effortlessly elegant and endlessly versatile. Style with tan mojaris and a watch for a clean traditional look, or add a colorful stole for festive flair. Whether it’s for Friday prayers, family events, or even as a wedding guest, this set keeps you looking sharp and serene.

Similar articles for you:

Long kurtis for women: Turn heads with a blend of grace, comfort and desi glam

Cotton A line kurtis you cannot miss: Get up to 60% off on these stylish and comfortable options

Wedding Kurta pajama for men: Get ready to flaunt your festive look with our top 8 picks

FAQ for Punjabi Kurta pajama for men What is a Punjabi Kurta Pajama? A Punjabi Kurta Pajama is a traditional outfit worn by men, consisting of a long tunic-style top (kurta) and a comfortable drawstring or elastic-waist bottom (pajama). It is popular in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan and is known for its elegant, cultural, and relaxed style.

What fabrics are used in Punjabi Kurta Pajamas? Common fabrics include: Cotton – Ideal for daily wear and summer. Linen – Light and breathable with a slightly formal look. Silk or Art Silk – For festive and formal occasions. Blended Fabrics – For comfort, durability, and wrinkle resistance.

Are Punjabi Kurta Pajamas suitable for weddings or festivals? Absolutely! They are a popular choice for weddings, Diwali, Vaisakhi, Eid, and other celebrations. For such occasions, choose embellished or embroidered kurtas made with silk or jacquard fabrics.

Can I wear a Punjabi Kurta Pajama casually? Yes! Cotton or linen kurtas paired with simple pajamas or even jeans are perfect for everyday wear, lounging, or casual outings.

What accessories can I pair with it? Popular accessories include: Mojaris or Kolhapuri chappals (traditional footwear) Phulkari or embroidered dupatta Traditional turbans or pagris (for festive occasions) Bracelets or kada (steel bangle)

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.