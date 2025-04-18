Wedding kurta pajama for men: Get ready to flaunt your festive look with our top 8 picks

The wedding season is on and if you too have received an invitation card and are looking to buy some ethnic and festive wear for men, try wedding kurta pajamas for men. Apart from adding a festive touch to your entire look, it gives you the confidence to flaunt your ethnic avatar. Wedding kurta pajama for men(pexels)

Be it the wedding night or cocktail party, these kurta pajamas just fit in. Team it up with a matching watch, a loafer or jutti and a pocket square for that stylish and fabulous look. Just in case, you are interested in buying a wedding kurta pajama for men, here are our top 8 options for you to try on.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Get ready to turn heads with this KISAH Kurta Jacket Dhoti Set that blends timeless Indian elegance with a modern fit. With a well-tailored kurta, stylish jacket, and flowy dhoti, it is designed for grand occasions and cultural celebrations. This kurta set for men is perfect for weddings, festivals, or that big family gathering.

Pair with mojaris and a pearl mala to complete the look.

Loading Suggestions...

Make a bold entrance with this luxe VASTRAMAY Indo Western set! Made from plush velvet, this kurta set fuses classic kurta elegance with a contemporary silhouette. The soft, rich texture and refined detailing of this attire is sure to make you a show-stopper at any sangeet, reception, or festive celebration.

Pair it up with black mojaris or loafers and a black dial watch to complete the look.

Loading Suggestions...

Feel the elegance of tradition in this Manyavar Art Silk Kurta Set. With its full sleeves and classic silhouette, this kurta is designed for those who appreciate heritage with a modern finish. The lightweight silk fabric adds a subtle sheen, perfect for weddings, rituals, or a festive family dinner.

Pair it with ethnic footwear and a pearl mala and you're celebration-ready!

Loading Suggestions...

Effortlessly stylish and super comfortable, this VASTRAMAY Rayon Indo Western Set is a wardrobe win. The breezy rayon fabric keeps you cool, while the tailored fit gives you that sharp Indo-Western edge. Be it a cocktail night or an engagement party, this kurta set checks every box.

Pair it with a black metal watch and black mojaris. Add a brooch or chain for extra flair.

Check our wedding kurta set on Myntra:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Simple, stylish, and oh-so-classy! This Embroidered Cotton Kurta with Pyjama set is perfect for everyday elegance or festive charm. The breathable cotton keeps you comfy, while delicate embroidery adds just the right touch of flair. This kurta set is ideal for pujas, family get-togethers, or casual festive wear.

Pair with sandals or kolhapuris for a complete look.

Loading Suggestions...

Command attention with this KISAH Sherwani Trouser Set. Made from a premium cotton blend, this ensemble pairs a finely embroidered sherwani with tailored trousers, balancing traditional grace and modern sophistication. It is ideal for groomsmen, casual functions, or festive events.

Add a stole or safa to amp up the royalty factor and get ready to stand out.

Loading Suggestions...

This VASTRAMAY three-piece set is all about festive finesse! Featuring a silk blend kurta, stylish ethnic jacket, and matching pyjama, it’s your go-to for weddings, Diwali nights, or cultural events. The jacket in this set adds structured charm, while the kurta keeps it traditional yet breathable.

Upgrade your style quotient by pairing it with loafers or a beaded mala.

Loading Suggestions...

Go bold in this Wine-coloured Indo Western kurta set by VASTRAMAY. Made from a rich silk blend with a viscose finish, this set exudes luxury from every angle. The deep wine hue, unique button detailing, and tapered fit make it a head-turning outfit for receptions, parties, or evening weddings.

Just add a pair of classy juttis and you’re celebration-ready in seconds.

Similar articles for you:

Cotton pants for men to stay cool and stylish; Find your perfect pair of pants

Chikankari kurtis for women: Short kurtis that slay casual and classy

Chikankari kurtis for women: Sprinkle some thread magic with these short kurtis

Long kurtis for women: Turn heads with a blend of grace, comfort and desi glam

FAQ for wedding kurta set for men Can I wear a kurta set to both daytime and evening wedding events? Absolutely! For daytime, lighter colours and breathable fabrics like pastel cotton-silk work great. For evening events, go for deeper colours, rich embroidery, and bolder designs.

How do I choose the right size? Refer to the size chart provided by the brand. A good fit is essential, especially around the shoulders and chest. If you're between sizes, opt for the larger one for comfort and ease of movement.

Are the kurtas ready-to-wear or stitched on order? It depends on the brand. Some offer ready-to-wear options, while others provide made-to-order services. Custom stitching is ideal if you want a tailored fit.

Can I wear a wedding kurta set without a jacket or stole? Yes, especially for more casual or pre-wedding events like haldi or mehendi. But for the main ceremony or reception, adding a jacket or stole enhances the look.

How do I care for my wedding kurta set? Always dry clean heavily embellished or silk garments Store in a garment bag to protect embroidery Iron inside-out or with a protective layer to avoid damage

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.