PV Sindhu continues to slay co-ord trend in 7.5k checked peplum top, trousers

If you are looking for a gorgeous summer outfit that can easily pass off as autumn fashion and takes less than a minute to style, let Olympic medalist PV Sindhu’s sensuous yet effortless look in a checked peplum co-ord set inspire you to embrace this year's breakout trend. Continuing to slay the co-ord trend, Sindhu lays fashion cues on how to turn your co-ord set into the perfect stylish loungewear as she dolls up in the warm sunset hues of checked peplum top and trousers.

Her pictures from latest photoshoot show how to spin the lazy fashion attitude, that has been instilled by months of Covid-19 lockdown, into a bright and impactful wardrobe this fall. The pictures feature the athlete donning a tangerine and navy blue checked peplum top with a slashed neckline and a tie, created as a go-to option for the ultra-luxurious look.

Made of cotton fabric, the checked trousers came with a side zip and pockets on either side that make it an alluring choice and ultimately an elegant set for any summer occasion. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high bun, Sindhu completed her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers to ace the comfy chic vibe.

PV Sindhu in checked peplum top and trousers(Bornalii Caldeira)

She accessorised her look with a silver chain, a golden finger ring and a golden bracelet. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sindhu amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

PV Sindhu in checked peplum top and trousers(Bornalii Caldeira)

The co-ord set is credited to Indian fashion designer, Sunandini's eponymous label that boasts of handmade and ethically created ensembles which are comfortable and easy to move around in, yet impactful, perfect for a workday or the weekend. The checked peplum top and trousers set originally costs ₹7,500.

PV Sindhu's co-ord set from Sunandini(sunandini.in)

PV Sindhu was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach.

Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks. Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants.

The loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

