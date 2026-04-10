Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani meet underprivileged kids on his birthday: See her simple orange outfit, no-makeup look

Anant Ambani is celebrating his birthday on April 10. The youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani turned 31. Social media is being flooded with glimpses of the grand festivities.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visit underprivileged kids on his birthday.

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Also Read | Radhika Merchant serves glamour as she twins with Anant Ambani in a black dress, diamond jewels for a party

Among the many viral videos, one particular moment has captured people’s hearts: an intimate celebration with his wife, Radhika Merchant, and a few other loved ones. A fan page shared the video on Instagram on April 10.

Radhika Merchant celebrates Anant's 31st birthday

The video shows Anant and Radhika being showered with rose petals during his birthday celebrations, as Radhika kissed him on the cheeks and hugged him lovingly from the side. The clip is posted with a caption: “His birthday, her love. The way Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani - pure love in its most beautiful form.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another video showed the couple meeting underprivileged children. They were accompanied by Anant's friends and staff. The video shows Anant interacting with the children, holding a small child in his arms, and also posing for pictures with them. “Anant Ambani celebrates his special day by sharing happiness with underprivileged children, joined by Radhika,” the video was captioned. What did Radhika Merchant wear? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video showed the couple meeting underprivileged children. They were accompanied by Anant's friends and staff. The video shows Anant interacting with the children, holding a small child in his arms, and also posing for pictures with them. “Anant Ambani celebrates his special day by sharing happiness with underprivileged children, joined by Radhika,” the video was captioned. What did Radhika Merchant wear? {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika chose a simple orange attire for the celebrations. The traditional kurta set is made from silk and features a kurta with delicate golden embroidery, quarter-length sleeves, a split Mandarin collar, a relaxed silhouette, and side slits.

She wore the kurta with matching flared pants and an organza dupatta, decked with golden gota patti embroidery and brocade work, which she elegantly draped over her shoulders. A pair of golden heels, minimal diamond earrings, and diamond-encrusted bangles rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Radhika opted for a barely-there, no-makeup makeup look, featuring a dewy base, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glossy pink lip shade. Lastly, she let her silky-black hair loose, literally, with the ensemble and styled it in a centre parting, giving a finishing touch with a red bindi.

About Radhika Merchant

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Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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