Ranveer Singh's dapper shimmery suit set gets praise online, don't miss Arjun Kapoor's comment

Ranveer Singh's dapper look in a shimmery black suit set with standout accessories is garnering praise online. Don't miss Arjun Kapoor's comment on his post.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi

Actor Ranveer Singh holds the title of King of Quirk in Bollywood and for a good reason too. The star is known for his OTT and bizarre but always impeccable sartorial preferences. In the past, he has gotten a nod from fashion enthusiasts several times for his looks. So, it makes perfect sense that his new bling look is also garnering compliments online.

Ranveer, who is married to Deepika Padukone, took to Instagram on Saturday to share several photos of himself dressed in a shimmering embellished suit set for a shoot. He captioned the post simply with a diamond emoticon.

Ranveer's post instantly went viral after being shared and garnered compliments from filmmaker Karan Johar, his good friend and actor Arjun Kapoor, and more. Keep scrolling to find out all about the comments on the 83 actor's post and see his full look.

Ranveer's dapper look features a crisp white button-down shirt, which he left open to flaunt his accessories, paired with low waist straight-fit pants in black shade. He teamed the set with a velvet shawl lapelled black blazer adorned with sequins and left open from the front.

Ranveer Singh in a shimmery suit set. 

Ranveer accessorised the shimmery ensemble with a sleek bracelet, stone-adorned chain, a shiny ear stud, a broad-strapped embellished watch, and tinted sunglasses. He rounded it all off with a well-groomed beard and a back-swept hairdo.

The 36-year-old actor's post garnered more than 3 lakh likes and several comments within an hour of being shared on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Main na kehta tha Ladka Hero nahi hai Heera, Heera!!! (Literally)." Karan Johar dropped a fire emoticon. Read more comments below:

Comments on Ranveer Singh's post. 

Meanwhile, the teaser of Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan, 83, was released online recently. 

Ranveer plays former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone. She plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia, in it.

