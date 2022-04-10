Ranveer Singh dons chic blue suit set for airport look, internet calls it his 'normal look': See pics, video

Actor Ranveer Singh is the king of quirky fashion in Bollywood. The star's appearances in OTT printed ensembles or androgynous clothing have made him the indisputable bearer of this title. Moreover, fans have become used to Ranveer's eccentric and incredible style statements. So, when the star wears 'normal' clothes, they are often surprised. And one such amusing incident took place recently when the paparazzi snapped Ranveer taking a flight out of Mumbai airport.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh, who is married to Deepika Padukone, jetted off from Mumbai, and for his airport look, he chose an elegant and sleek blue embroidered suit set. The star posed outside the airport in the Indo-Western ensemble. Additionally, the paparazzi posted pictures and videos of the Gully Boy actor, and they instantly went viral. One page commented on his airport look and wrote, "#ranveersingh goes for the normal look." (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in shimmering saree attends TIME100 Impact Awards with Ranveer Singh)

Ranveer chose an indigo blue bandhgala jacket for the occasion. It comes in velvety jacquard fabric with intricate embroidered patterns, a side pocket, bandhgala neckline, front button-up details, fitted silhouette and long sleeves. He wore the jacket over a matching shirt.

Ranveer Singh catches flight out of Mumbai in a blue bandhgala jacket and pants set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer teamed the jacket with matching indigo blue pants featuring a straight fitted fall. His accessories with the ensemble included black embellished dress shoes, a leather strap watch, rings, diamond-studded earrings, and tinted retro sunglasses. In the end, Ranveer glammed up his attire with a backswept and side-parted hairdo with a low ponytail and groomed beard.

Ranveer Singh slays in an Indo-Western suit set.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer's dapper look in the airport pictures received several likes and reactions from his fans. While some fans complimented him, others wondered about his toned-down style. One user wrote, "Yeh kaise hua #normal look" Another commented, "He always looks hot [fire and heart emojis]."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Ranveer Singh's 'normal' look.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be soon seen on screen in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also has two other films in the pipeline - Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON