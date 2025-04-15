Rasha Thadani in cherry red dress parties with her gang; leaves the internet swooning with sultry look. Pics

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, dropped pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “Dare.” The actor, who recently made her Bollywood debut, wore a cherry red dress in the photos. Let's decode her sizzling look. Rasha Thadani dazzles in a cherry red dress.

Cherry red is here to stay!

In the post shared on April 14 on Instagram, Rasha Thadani wore a cherry red dress, proving that the shade is here to stay. The cherry red shade became popular last year after it was seen on the runways and in our closets, including our beauty products - like lip shades and nail enamels. The colour of Rasha's dress makes it a perfect look for a beach party. You can choose it for a sundowner with your gang or just chilling on a date night with friends or your beau.

The dress features a strapless silhouette, a plunging neckline, a gathered design on the waist and bodice, a figure-snatching fit highlighting her frame, a see-through tulle skirt wrapped around her legs, a slit on the side, and an asymmetric hem.

Rasha styled the ensemble with gold accessories, including gold peep-toe heels, stacked gold bracelets, statement rings, and earrings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, the actor chose feathered brows, pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved her look in the cherry red ensemble. One comment read, “So gorgeous.” Another said, “Your confidence shines through in every photo.” A fan wrote, “Mona Lisa [heart eye emojis] omg what a work of art you are.” Another commented, “Once you start liking Rasha, there is no going back. I swear.” A few others dropped fire emojis under her post.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani began her acting career alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. They both starred in Azaad. The film was released theatrically on January 17 and has been streaming on Netflix since March 14.