Rashmika Mandanna, for Goodbye promotions, picks a perfect casual ensemble

Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye. Also starring Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, the film traces the lives of a family and how they cope with emotions after the death of their mother. Rashmika is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor is also sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Rashmika’s fashion diaries are our favourite. Rashmika, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals on a daily basis with her sartorial sense. With a fresh snippet from the promotions, Rashmika slayed goals yet again and set the fashion bar higher for us.

Rashmika played muse to fashion designer duo Shivan and Narresh and picked a stunning casual ensemble from their shelves to ace the promotion look for the day. A day back, Rashmika painted Instagram in shades of multiple colours as she shared a picture from the promotion diaries. For the pictures, Rashmika picked up a cropped slip top with corset details and a plunging neckline. She further teamed the cropped top with a pair of bright red high-waisted trousers featuring wide legs and multiple pockets. The midriff-baring ensemble hugged Rashmika’s shape and showed off her curves. The actor shared the snippet and wrote the name of the film in the caption – Goodbye. Take a look at her picture here:

Rashmika further accessorised her look for the day minimally with golden hoop earrings. Styled by fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Rashmika wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part as she looked every bit stunning. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Rashmika decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

