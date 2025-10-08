Rashmika Mandanna reveals the most precious jewelry in her collection after she gets engaged to Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad last week. Although the couple has chosen to remain tight-lipped about their relationship, the news was confirmed by his team. Now, Rashmika has shared a personal detail, revealing the most precious piece of jewelry she owns, it is one that she holds especially close to her heart. Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to longtime boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last week.

Rashmika on sentimental jewel she treasures most

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika spoke about the jewelry piece that means the most to her.

When asked to pick the most precious piece among all the beautiful jewelry she has worn or owns, Rashmika turned nostalgic and grew emotional.

“Yes, the earrings my mother gifted me when I was a little girl. I love them and adore them too much. A lot of memories are attached with it,” Rashmika tells us.

“For me, jewellery is what completes a look. It’s that finishing touch that can completely transform how you feel in an outfit. Even something as simple as a cuff or a ring can add so much character,” adds Rashmika, who has been announced as the new face of Swarovski in India.

In the interview, Rashmika also talks about whether she gets bothered about the constant spotlight on her personal life. She admits that there are days when she finds the attention overwhelming.

“Of course, there are days when it feels overwhelming, but I’ve learned to focus on what truly matters: my work and the love I receive from people. My family has been incredibly supportive throughout and I am eternally grateful for that,” she shares.

More about Vijay and Rashmika

Vijay and Rashmika have been surrounded by dating rumours ever since they shared screen space in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry once again won hearts in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. In 2023, relationship rumours about Vijay and Rashmika intensified after some fans noticed similarities in their Maldives vacation pictures, suggesting they were holidaying together. The couple is now set to tie the knot in February next year.