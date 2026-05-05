Rihanna steals the spotlight at Met Gala 2026, shimmering like a diamond on the red carpet: See pics

International singer Rihanna channels high-shine opulence in a diamond-bright look at the Met Gala 2026 ‘Costume Art’ theme red carpet. The Barbados artist showed up wearing a crinkled silver gown with bejeweled makeup. Rihanna always remains one of the most anticipated arrivals of the evening. Here’s a breakdown of her look that set off a wave of online admiration.

Rihanna's Met Gala 2026 look(filmfare/Instagram)

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Rihanna's Met Gala 2026 look

Rihanna delivers a masterclass in sculptural couture with this Met Gala look, built around a dramatic, almost architectural silhouette. The ensemble features a heavily embellished, high-neck bodice encrusted with crystals that catch the light from every angle, creating a liquid-metal effect. Rihanna’s outfit, sourced from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2025 collection by Glenn Martens, held the internet spellbound.

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{{^usCountry}} This sharply fitted upper half contrasts with the exaggerated, cocoon-like structure that wraps around her shoulders and torso, an avant-garde, padded form rendered in dark, glossy fabric streaked with metallic detailing, giving it a molten, ripple-like appearance. The lower half tapers into a sleek, column-style skirt or tailored base, grounding the volume above while maintaining the look’s elongated, statuesque line. The interplay of textures is key: dense crystal work meets high-shine, almost lacquered fabric, resulting in a look that feels both futuristic and opulent. Makeup and accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This sharply fitted upper half contrasts with the exaggerated, cocoon-like structure that wraps around her shoulders and torso, an avant-garde, padded form rendered in dark, glossy fabric streaked with metallic detailing, giving it a molten, ripple-like appearance. The lower half tapers into a sleek, column-style skirt or tailored base, grounding the volume above while maintaining the look’s elongated, statuesque line. The interplay of textures is key: dense crystal work meets high-shine, almost lacquered fabric, resulting in a look that feels both futuristic and opulent. Makeup and accessories {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rihanna opted for statement accessories, which include statement rings and subtle earrings that complement rather than compete with the outfit’s intensity. The soft sculpted makeup is paired with luminous skin, defined eyes, and complemented with intricately styled hair that adds edge without overwhelming the silhouette. Rihanna's red carpet moments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rihanna opted for statement accessories, which include statement rings and subtle earrings that complement rather than compete with the outfit’s intensity. The soft sculpted makeup is paired with luminous skin, defined eyes, and complemented with intricately styled hair that adds edge without overwhelming the silhouette. Rihanna's red carpet moments {{/usCountry}}

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Since her Met Gala debut in 2007, Rihanna has remained one of the most anticipated arrivals on the red carpet. Last year, in 2025, she walked the carpet with her baby bump after confirming her third child with ASAP Rocky, her co-chairs of the night. She opted for a custom wool suit by Marc Jacobs, featuring a menswear-inspired coat, with a feminine bustier and bustle.

Who is Rihanna?

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a popular, well-renowned Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress. She is known for her multifaceted career and eclectic fashion style. She is also one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Rihanna also owns a beauty brand named ‘Fenty Beauty,’ which she recently launched in India, ahead of the Met Gala 2026. For her phenomenal performance and fan following across the world, she is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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