Rihanna steals the spotlight at Met Gala 2026, shimmering like a diamond on the red carpet: See pics
Rihanna turns heads at the Met Gala 2026 in a sculptural metallic ensemble that lives up to her “shine bright like a diamond” moment.
International singer Rihanna channels high-shine opulence in a diamond-bright look at the Met Gala 2026 ‘Costume Art’ theme red carpet. The Barbados artist showed up wearing a crinkled silver gown with bejeweled makeup. Rihanna always remains one of the most anticipated arrivals of the evening. Here’s a breakdown of her look that set off a wave of online admiration.
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Rihanna's Met Gala 2026 look
Rihanna delivers a masterclass in sculptural couture with this Met Gala look, built around a dramatic, almost architectural silhouette. The ensemble features a heavily embellished, high-neck bodice encrusted with crystals that catch the light from every angle, creating a liquid-metal effect. Rihanna’s outfit, sourced from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2025 collection by Glenn Martens, held the internet spellbound.
This sharply fitted upper half contrasts with the exaggerated, cocoon-like structure that wraps around her shoulders and torso, an avant-garde, padded form rendered in dark, glossy fabric streaked with metallic detailing, giving it a molten, ripple-like appearance. The lower half tapers into a sleek, column-style skirt or tailored base, grounding the volume above while maintaining the look’s elongated, statuesque line. The interplay of textures is key: dense crystal work meets high-shine, almost lacquered fabric, resulting in a look that feels both futuristic and opulent.
Makeup and accessories{{/usCountry}}
This sharply fitted upper half contrasts with the exaggerated, cocoon-like structure that wraps around her shoulders and torso, an avant-garde, padded form rendered in dark, glossy fabric streaked with metallic detailing, giving it a molten, ripple-like appearance. The lower half tapers into a sleek, column-style skirt or tailored base, grounding the volume above while maintaining the look’s elongated, statuesque line. The interplay of textures is key: dense crystal work meets high-shine, almost lacquered fabric, resulting in a look that feels both futuristic and opulent.
Makeup and accessories{{/usCountry}}
Rihanna opted for statement accessories, which include statement rings and subtle earrings that complement rather than compete with the outfit’s intensity. The soft sculpted makeup is paired with luminous skin, defined eyes, and complemented with intricately styled hair that adds edge without overwhelming the silhouette.
Rihanna's red carpet moments{{/usCountry}}
Rihanna opted for statement accessories, which include statement rings and subtle earrings that complement rather than compete with the outfit’s intensity. The soft sculpted makeup is paired with luminous skin, defined eyes, and complemented with intricately styled hair that adds edge without overwhelming the silhouette.
Rihanna's red carpet moments{{/usCountry}}
Since her Met Gala debut in 2007, Rihanna has remained one of the most anticipated arrivals on the red carpet. Last year, in 2025, she walked the carpet with her baby bump after confirming her third child with ASAP Rocky, her co-chairs of the night. She opted for a custom wool suit by Marc Jacobs, featuring a menswear-inspired coat, with a feminine bustier and bustle.
Who is Rihanna?
Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a popular, well-renowned Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress. She is known for her multifaceted career and eclectic fashion style. She is also one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Rihanna also owns a beauty brand named ‘Fenty Beauty,’ which she recently launched in India, ahead of the Met Gala 2026. For her phenomenal performance and fan following across the world, she is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards.
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