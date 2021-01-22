IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Run and hide! The mullet is rearing its ugly head again
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
fashion

Run and hide! The mullet is rearing its ugly head again

Everyone’s hair nightmare has made another comeback. Here’s why it keeps returning, and why celebrities love it so much.
READ FULL STORY
By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST

As if there wasn’t enough ugliness to deal with in 2021, celebrities have started sporting the mullet again. It’s that ghastly unflattering hairstyle — long, shaggy layers in the back, cropped on the sides and front — that everyone hoped would die with ’80s rockers or at least with the ’90s country music singers pretending to be rockers.

The style keeps raising its ugly head every now and then, mostly on celebrities who’ve run through other, safer avenues for shock value. David Bowie made the mullet famous. Rod Stewart wore one, as did Chuck Norris, Paul McCartney, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, David Beckham and Billy Ray Cyrus.

David Bowie, probably the only artist for whom the mullet never seemed out of place, used it to great effect for his avatar, Ziggy Stardust.
David Bowie, probably the only artist for whom the mullet never seemed out of place, used it to great effect for his avatar, Ziggy Stardust.

But sometimes, the trend trickles down to the local salon, and you end up squirming in your chair when the stylist asks if you want the look of the moment. “I really hoped we wouldn’t see it again,” laments Bina Punjani, the hairstylist who runs a chain of eponymous salons and a hairdressing academy in Goa. And yet here it is.

This season, the mullet has been spotted on women and men. Miley Cyrus, copying her father’s once-abysmal style, set the ball rolling. Billie Eilish got one, reportedly to recover from a bad hair-colour job. Over the past four months, it’s popped up on the heads of Zac Efron, Maisie Williams, Rihanna, drag queen Crystal Methyd and South Korean singer Yeonjun. Netflix’s Tiger King aka Joe Exotic was an early mullet adopter, showing his off when the show streamed in March.

Fashion magazines are resignedly proclaiming it the season’s top style — with faded sides or brushed-up top as a contemporary touch.

Tiger King aka Joe Exotic was an early adopter. We saw his on the Netflix show in March, but perhaps he just hasn’t changed his hairstyle since the 1980s. (IMAGE COURTESY NETFLIX)
Tiger King aka Joe Exotic was an early adopter. We saw his on the Netflix show in March, but perhaps he just hasn’t changed his hairstyle since the 1980s. (IMAGE COURTESY NETFLIX)

To be fair, lots of communities have embraced the mullet. Around the time the Berlin Wall fell, in the late 1980s, Europe was revelling in the style. It was popular among young lesbian women coming out in the ’90s and 2000s. Televised modelling contests (we’re looking at you, Tyra Banks) often added a “mullet challenge” to see how well contestants could carry off the androgynous look..

Why is it back now? “It’s probably an ironic nod to lockdown-era grooming,” says Punjani. The style requires no maintenance. It’s just wash and wear. “This not a timeless classic, like the bob, that keeps returning because its simplicity keeps finding relevance in a new generation. The mullet is not a reflection of a changing world. It’s not a trend. It’s not even a flattering way to balance out features and celebrate androgyny,” says Punjani. Perhaps it’s a reflection of a world upended, represented in a style that’s also askew.

As it turns up on famous heads, no matter if their hair is straight, curly or in-between, Punjani says that’s as far as the look ought to go. “It’s performance-driven,” she adds. “Celebrities have stylists and whole wardrobes to accompany it.” In real life, without tattoos, pink streaks, feathered layers and gig costumes, a mullet will look uncomfortably out of place.

If you’ve had a weak moment and fallen prey to it, consider lopping the long bits off to create a bob. If you’re devoted to your hair length, try tying, braiding or pinning up the back so there are no straggled ends.

If you’re looking to sport one, remember that the short bits take a long time to grow back. And the in-between phases, with errant cowlicks, bangs and a bottom-heavy shape, aren’t pretty either. If you got it, regret it and nothing else is working, reach for this year’s other big trend — the face mask — and just hope no one can tell it’s you.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
fashion

Clothes are becoming a little more needs-based, says designer Ritu Kumar

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
To thrive again, in the pandemic, the fashion industry must return to its roots — the unique and sustainable handloom and handicrafts, the veteran designer says
READ FULL STORY
Close
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
fashion

Run and hide! The mullet is rearing its ugly head again

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Everyone’s hair nightmare has made another comeback. Here’s why it keeps returning, and why celebrities love it so much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

People who do real makeup will be so mad: Priyanka Chopra shares quick glam look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared her quick and easy to do makeup look that she sticks to for all the video calls. The actor is currently extremely busy promoting her upcoming film and her autobiography, online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration

By Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition for the event, The Hill We Climb, and the social activist gave powerful messages, not only through her words, but also her choice of clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently shared a beautiful black and white image of herself looking like a dream in a pearl bustier designed for her by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
fashion

Emergency styling: How disasters, disease have altered hemlines in the past

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Periwigs, all-weather gloves and the return of the face veil in Europe and the US can all be traced to outbreaks and pandemics, from as far back as the 17th century to as recently as the 20th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
fashion

Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to 5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in 13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
fashion

Style File: US President inauguration signals inclusivity

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
It’s hard to overlook the degree of symbolism in Kamala Harris’ sartorial pick to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
fashion

Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the office, chose Black designers for the historic moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America took place on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Passion and fashion: Lady Gaga's powerful anthem at US Presidential inauguration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in a very Gaga way — with flamboyance, fashion and passion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
fashion

Hoodie is having a moment

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Blame it on Justin Beiber or the Covid-induced work-at-home comfort dressing - the statement hoodie doesn’t seem to be fading outing this year too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
fashion

Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
When one looks at the cinematic history of the classic turtleneck, seventies iconic style gems come to mind - from Ali MacGraw’s preppy jumpers in Love Story (1970) to Amitabh Bachchan’s chunky knits in Kabie Kabhie (1976)
READ FULL STORY
Close
All of Jill Biden's outfits gave a special message(Instagram/jonathancohenstudio and AP)
All of Jill Biden's outfits gave a special message(Instagram/jonathancohenstudio and AP)
fashion

FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP