Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fierce look in black bralette-skirt set and jacket has us swooning: See pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves a fierce look in a stunning black bralette and skirt set for attending a red carpet event. She wore the set with an embroidered jacket.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 09:49 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

With countless blockbusters and well-acclaimed roles to her credit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. The star is known as much for her films, as she is for her sartorial choices. Her latest look for attending an awards show is proof enough. Samantha channelled fierce vibes for the event. We are too stunned to speak after looking at her pictures.

Samantha swears by minimalism and comfort when it comes to her sartorial choices. However, for attending the red-carpet event, the star went for a bold look instead of minimalism. It features an all-black bralette and skirt set paired with an embellished jacket.

Samantha's ensemble is from the shelves of Anamika Khanna's label and features the designer's statement style elements. Celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker styled the star's look. Scroll ahead to see her look for the red carpet event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in floral suit set shows a new way of draping dupatta

Samantha's ensemble features a solid black bralette with a plunging V neckline and midriff-baring hem length. She teamed it with a matching black high-waisted skirt adorned with ruffled additions, asymmetric hem, and a floor-sweeping train.

Samantha added a pop of colour and maximalism to her basic all-black ensemble with a heavily embroidered cape jacket. The bright red piece features an asymmetric hem adorned with reflective sequin tassels, thread embroidery, sequinned details, and eclectic patterns all over.

Samantha wore the ensemble with minimal yet standout jewellery - gold and gemstone adorned choker necklace. She rounded off the styling with a pair of strappy black pumps and a messy hairdo.

In the end, glowing, skin blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, subtle brown eye shadow, beaming highlighter, and on-fleek brows completed the glam picks.

What do you think of Samantha's fierce look?

Meanwhile, Samantha is set to work in Philip John's film, Arrangements of Love. She also has a song in the upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

samantha ruth prabhu
