Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are stylish father-daughter duo in casual denim looks as they enjoy lunch

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a lunch date today in Mumbai. The father-daughter duo was snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai for a lunch date. They chose stylish casual denim looks for the outing. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan went out for a lunch date.

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s lunch date

The paparazzi captured Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan on a lunch date today and shared the footage on social media. The stylish father-daughter duo was seen outside Bastian, often frequented by celebrities. In the video, Saif and Sara are seen entering the restaurant, posing for the cameras, and greeting the media outside.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's lunch date looks

For the outing, Sara Ali Khan chose the classic white shirt and denim jeans combination. However, she gave the outfit a modern twist. The 29-year-old actor wore a white cropped shirt featuring a collared neckline with a V slit, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, a midriff-baring gathered hem, and a relaxed silhouette.

As for the denim pants, they feature a button fly, a mid-rise waistline, front pockets, and a flared hem. Adding to the casual aesthetic, she chose minimal accessories like a dainty chain, retro-style sunglasses, blue slip-on sandals, a printed shoulder bag, rings, and a bracelet watch. Lastly, a half-tied hairdo, minimal makeup, and rose-tinted lip shade completed the glam.

What did Saif Ali Khan wear?

Saif complemented his daughter in a faded grey T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves, a multi-coloured guitar print on the front, and a snug fitting. Acid-washed, dirty light-blue denim jeans with a tapered fit completed the ensemble. In the end, Saif chose suede Chelsea boots, sunglasses, multi-coloured beaded bracelets, and a stylish watch to style the outfit.