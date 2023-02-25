Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in a purple co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in ethnic attires for a festive night, to serving stunning looks in pantsuits and being the ultimate boss babe, Sara can do it all. The actor keeps giving fashion inspo to her fans in the form of pictures and videos on her social media handles. Sara's sartorial sense of fashion is well-known and for all the right reasons. Often her fans refer to her Instagram profile to upgrade their fashion game.

Sara, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking fab and stunning in a purple co-ord set. Posing against a stunning indoor backdrop, Sara shared the pictures and gave us all kinds of fashion goals for the weekend. Decking up in a co-ord set, sara showed us how to ensure that the limelight never leaves your side at a party. Getting into the weekend arty mood, Sara played muse to fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked the ensemble from the shelves of his designer house. Sara decked up in a sleeveless purple velvet top featuring long shrug patterns at the back of the attire. She further teamed it with a pair of matching purple velvet trousers with high waisted details and wide legs. In the ensemble, Sara posed for the photoshoot and wrote about royalty. "They say purple is the colour of royalty…and then there’s me," Sara captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Sara minimally accessorised her look for the day in a diamond bracelet. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her outfit for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Sara aced the look to perfection.

