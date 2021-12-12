Sara Ali Khan is beautiful beyond words in floral print suit sets for Atrangi Re promotions: All pics

If there is one style statement in her closet that Sara Ali Khan loves more than anything else, it's the evergreen and classic white printed suit set. The star loves wearing breezy kurtas, whether attending an event or catching a flight or enjoying an off-duty outing in the bay. So, when Sara slipped into two beauteous kurta sets for promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, it didn't come as a surprise.

Sara took to Instagram on Saturday, December 11, to share pictures of herself wearing two pretty floral print kurta sets. She wore the traditional looks for promoting Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Sara's outfit for the event.

Sara posted the photos on her Instagram page with the caption, "Hath Mein Teri Khushbu Hai. Khushbu Se Dil Behla Hai. Yeh Hathon Se Yun Fisla Hai. Ho Jaise Rait Zara Si." The two suit sets Sara wore for the occasion are from the label, Picchika. We even found out the price details of one suit set.

The first look Sara chose for the promotional event is an anarkali suit set featuring a spaghetti-strapped ankle-length kurta adorned with bright red and green floral print and a gold patti border. The star wore the pretty kurta with pants and a zari dupatta decorated with a matching floral design and gold patti.

Sara Ali Khan in a spaghetti-strapped anarkali.

Sara styled the anarkali set with strapped peep-toe sandals in a matching white shade, a sleek bracelet and shiny ear studs. Centre-parted luscious locks with defined curls, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blush pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

For the second look, Sara slipped into a full-sleeved anarkali set in a dull rose pink shade. It features a pure silk fit-and-flare kurta adorned with hand-painted white roses. She teamed it with churidar pants and a chiffon dupatta enhanced with hand embroidered gota and matching rose print.

Sara Ali Khan in a dull rose pink anarkali.

The Atrangi Re actor accessorised the anarkali with embroidered mojaris, a layered silver bracelet and tiny ear studs. Open locks, glossy pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes and minimal make-up rounded it all off.

If you loved Sara's second look, we have found the price details for you. Called the White Roses on A Dull Rose Flaired Kurta, the suit set is available on the Picchika website. It will cost you ₹22,500.

The White Roses on A Dull Rose Flaired Kurta. (picchika.in)

Which look do you love the most?

