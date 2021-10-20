Sara Ali Khan's fusion yellow sharara will brighten up your Diwali party look, it costs 69k

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan rarely disappoints when it comes to her ethnic collection. Moreover, the star's love affair with traditional ensembles - be it sharara sets or suits or lehengas - has always given the fashion world some stunning moments. So, it makes sense that we look at her recent outfits for inspiration to ramp up our wardrobe for Diwali 2021 party. If you are one of us, worry not, because her latest look in a fusion yellow sharara set will definitely come to your rescue.

Designer Arpita Mehta took to Instagram recently to share several pictures of Sara wearing a sharara set from her collection. The photos were clicked on a shoot set and show the 26-year-old actor wearing a bright yellow printed sharara from the designer's festive collection. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Sara's bespoke look.

The festival of lights, Diwali, is just around the corner, and this means we are all looking for ethnic outfits that can help us make a statement. Sara's head-turning look will help you do that with minimal effort. Scroll ahead to know the price and how the star styled the ensemble.

Sara chose a poppy mango leaf printed sharara set in a bright yellow shade. It features a square neckline blouse with hand-embroidered silver floral patterns and mirror work on the hem. She paired the blouse with high waist flared pants decorated with white printed leaves.

Sara rounded off her attire with an ankle-length cape embroidered with mirror and cowrie shell detailing - a signature statement of designer Arpita Mehta. The star ditched any heavy accessories with the set and kept it simple with pretty earrings and a statement ring.

Middle parted open tresses, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, blush pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, and mascara-laden lashes completed her beauty picks for the ethnic look.

Keen on including Sara's ensemble in your closet? We have found the price details. The Poppy Mango Leaf print sharara set will cost you ₹69,000.

The Poppy Mango Leaf print sharara set. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

What do you think about this festive attire?

