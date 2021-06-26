Seen Sara Ali Khan's bodycon mini dress for an ad shoot? It is worth 3k

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has a soft spot for eye-catching dresses. Whether she’s attending a movie premiere or grabbing a casual dinner, Sara seems to have a dress for every occasion. Her sartorial picks always make heads turn, and her latest look for an advertisement is doing the same.

Sara recently starred in a commercial for which she wore a green casual-chic one-shoulder dress. The one-shoulder mini dress gives a dazzling fashion fix to the star’s look with its figure-sculpting silhouette.

Sara Ali Khan for an ad shoot. (YouTube/VivoIndia)

Sara Ali Khan in one-shoulder mini dress. (YouTube/VivoIndia)

The ensemble, cut from luxe and super stretch fabric, flattered and enhanced Sara’s frame. The mini attire featured frill trims on one sleeve and the asymmetrical hemline. To accessorise the green outfit, Sara wore gold hoop earrings and dainty minimal bracelets adorned with charms.

Sara wore gold hoop earrings and dainty minimal bracelets. (YouTube/VivoIndia)

Styled by Bollywood’s favourite stylist, Ami Patel, Sara tied her locks in a fuss-free sleek high ponytail. She glammed up her green mini attire by choosing kohl-clad eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks and shimmery eye shadow.

Sara was styled by Ami Patel. (YouTube/VivoIndia)

Sara’s dress will be a stunning addition to your party wardrobe. If you are on the lookout for some inspiration to glam up your date night look, this dress is a great place to start. The green mini dress is available on the clothing brand ASOS, and we have found its price for you. The dress is worth ₹5,771 (GBP 56). Currently, it is available for ₹3,094 (GBP 30).

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She will be next seen in Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Aanand L. Rai.

