Sara Ali Khan in 57k one-shoulder mini dress shows how to do neon look right

Sara Ali Khan’s love for neon dresses is not a secret. The Coolie No. 1 actor has given us several glamorous looks in different neon shades, and each one equally striking as the other. So, when she appeared in a recent advertisement wearing a neon green dress, we were once again floored by her sartorial sense.

Sara recently made an appearance in an advertisement for which she chose a knitted mini dress by the designer label, David Koma. She showed us how to slay neon fashion in it and looked badass.

Sara Ali Khan in a vibrant green dress.(YouTube/VivoIndia)

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit show how to do Vrikshasana in Yoga Day post

The one-shoulder ensemble, made from a vibrant green knit material, was decorated with striped sequinned detailing throughout the sleeves and chest. The form-fitting silhouette of the mini dress accentuated Sara’s curves nicely. It also featured a zip closure on the back.

Sara Ali Khan.(YouTube/VivoIndia)

Sara wore the dress with glam dual-toned pumps that came in neon green and black colour. She accessorised her luminous look with tiny ear hoops and acrylic nails. She tied her locks in a slicked-back braided ponytail.

Sara chose minimal accessories with the look.(YouTube/VivoIndia)

For her make-up, the 25-year-old chose well-defined eyebrows, glowing skin, blush on the cheeks, beaming highlighter on the face, shimmery eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and glossy pink lip shade.

Coming back to Sara’s attire, the David Koma Sequins Knitted Mini dress is definitely party-appropriate. You should take some style cues from the ensemble and steal the look for the next bash that you are attending. If you are wondering about the cost of the mini dress, we have found it for you. The dress is worth ₹57,205 (GBP 552).

The David Koma Sequins Knitted Mini dress.(davidkoma.com)

On the professional front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush co-starring in the movie. She was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter