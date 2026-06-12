Shakira performs Dai Dai live for the first time at 2026 FIFA World Cup in striking neon-yellow athleisure look
Shakira paired up with Burna Boy and delivered an electrifying live performance of Dai Dai at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Here's what she wore!
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and while the football championship has only just begun, the opening ceremony has already delivered one of the tournament's standout moments. On June 11, Colombian pop star Shakira teamed up with Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca for a high-energy performance of Dai Dai, the tournament's official anthem. Their electrifying set quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.
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The opening ceremony unfolded 90 minutes before the tournament's first match, transforming the iconic Estadio Azteca into a dazzling spectacle of music, movement and colour. Bathed in vibrant cyan hues, the stadium floor served as a striking backdrop for dozens of dancers whose synchronised choreography amplified the energy of the performance. Shakira and Burna Boy took centre stage to deliver the first-ever live rendition of the tournament’s official anthem, captivating the crowd with a pulsating blend of Latin and Afro-inspired rhythms.
Adding to the grandeur was a giant golden World Cup trophy positioned at the heart of the pitch, which served as the visual focal point of the production. The performance also marked Shakira's fourth appearance as a FIFA World Cup headliner. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore for the performance!
Shakira performs Dai Dai in neon-yellow bodysuit{{/usCountry}}
Adding to the grandeur was a giant golden World Cup trophy positioned at the heart of the pitch, which served as the visual focal point of the production. The performance also marked Shakira's fourth appearance as a FIFA World Cup headliner. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore for the performance!
Shakira performs Dai Dai in neon-yellow bodysuit{{/usCountry}}
For her 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance, Shakira wore a striking neon-yellow bodysuit crafted from a combination of opaque fabric and intricate mesh panelling. Circular cut-outs running across the bodice and torso added a contemporary edge, while the high neckline and body-skimming silhouette lent the look a sleek, streamlined finish. The vibrant one-piece was layered with an asymmetrical mini skirt featuring panels in soft yellow, white and lilac, introducing a playful contrast to the fluorescent base.
Styling and makeup
The styling reinforced the sporty-meets-pop-star mood of the outfit. The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker accessorised with matching neon-yellow fishnet arm sleeves that extended from her hands to above the elbows. She paired the look with fishnet tights and chunky white platform trainers finished with bright yellow laces. A futuristic pair of angular black sunglasses introduced a touch of Y2K chic, while her microphone was also colour-coordinated in the same electric yellow shade as her ensemble, ensuring every element of the performance look felt perfectly curated.
Shakira wore her signature honey-blonde long tousled hair loose, in cascading waves flowing well past her shoulders. Her makeup appeared fresh and luminous, with a radiant complexion, softly defined eyes and a neutral lip that allowed the vibrant costume to remain the focal point. The subtle beauty look complemented rather than competed with the bold stage-wear, letting the movement of the fabrics and her show-stopping performance shine throughout.
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