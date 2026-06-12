Shakira performs Dai Dai live for the first time at 2026 FIFA World Cup in striking neon-yellow athleisure look

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and while the football championship has only just begun, the opening ceremony has already delivered one of the tournament's standout moments. On June 11, Colombian pop star Shakira teamed up with Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca for a high-energy performance of Dai Dai, the tournament's official anthem. Their electrifying set quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

Here's a breakdown of what Shakira wore in her FIFA World Cup opening night performance!(REUTERS)

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The opening ceremony unfolded 90 minutes before the tournament's first match, transforming the iconic Estadio Azteca into a dazzling spectacle of music, movement and colour. Bathed in vibrant cyan hues, the stadium floor served as a striking backdrop for dozens of dancers whose synchronised choreography amplified the energy of the performance. Shakira and Burna Boy took centre stage to deliver the first-ever live rendition of the tournament’s official anthem, captivating the crowd with a pulsating blend of Latin and Afro-inspired rhythms.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the grandeur was a giant golden World Cup trophy positioned at the heart of the pitch, which served as the visual focal point of the production. The performance also marked Shakira's fourth appearance as a FIFA World Cup headliner. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore for the performance! Shakira performs Dai Dai in neon-yellow bodysuit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the grandeur was a giant golden World Cup trophy positioned at the heart of the pitch, which served as the visual focal point of the production. The performance also marked Shakira's fourth appearance as a FIFA World Cup headliner. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore for the performance! Shakira performs Dai Dai in neon-yellow bodysuit {{/usCountry}}

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For her 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance, Shakira wore a striking neon-yellow bodysuit crafted from a combination of opaque fabric and intricate mesh panelling. Circular cut-outs running across the bodice and torso added a contemporary edge, while the high neckline and body-skimming silhouette lent the look a sleek, streamlined finish. The vibrant one-piece was layered with an asymmetrical mini skirt featuring panels in soft yellow, white and lilac, introducing a playful contrast to the fluorescent base.

Shakira's outfit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Styling and makeup

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The styling reinforced the sporty-meets-pop-star mood of the outfit. The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker accessorised with matching neon-yellow fishnet arm sleeves that extended from her hands to above the elbows. She paired the look with fishnet tights and chunky white platform trainers finished with bright yellow laces. A futuristic pair of angular black sunglasses introduced a touch of Y2K chic, while her microphone was also colour-coordinated in the same electric yellow shade as her ensemble, ensuring every element of the performance look felt perfectly curated.

Shakira wore her signature honey-blonde long tousled hair loose, in cascading waves flowing well past her shoulders. Her makeup appeared fresh and luminous, with a radiant complexion, softly defined eyes and a neutral lip that allowed the vibrant costume to remain the focal point. The subtle beauty look complemented rather than competed with the bold stage-wear, letting the movement of the fabrics and her show-stopping performance shine throughout.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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