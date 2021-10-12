Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shamita Shetty defines ‘beauty, fearlessness, courage’ in a red co-ord set
fashion

Shamita Shetty defines ‘beauty, fearlessness, courage’ in a red co-ord set

For this festive season, we are taking a few pro tips from Shamita Shetty on how to blend casual and festive vibes so beautifully in a red co-ord.
Shamita Shetty defines ‘beauty, fearlessness, courage’ in a red co-ord(Instagram/@shamitashetty_official)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 01:46 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shamita Shetty never takes a day off from making her Instagram family drool at her offbeat outfits. With every post on her Instagram profile, she drops major fashion cues on how to ace certain looks. Be it a traditional attire or a Western one, the actress always teaches us a thing or two about fashion.

Shamita’s Instagram profile is replete with her snippets from fashion photoshoots, and she never fails to put her sartorial foot forward. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a fresh picture of herself from one of her photoshoots and it is making us swoon like anything.

Shamita chose to play muse to the fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a red co-ord for the photoshoot. The co-ord consists of a red polka dotted long top with full sleeves. The midriff-baring top hugs Shamita’s body perfectly and shows off the curves. The top is accessorised with a red satin belt around the waist. Shamita paired it with a pair of sharara of the same print.

ALSO READ: Shamita Shetty’s fashion in pink is for every date night

RELATED STORIES

Shamita, for Tuesday, chose to go with red. For the actor, red defines – “Beauty, fearlessness, courage, bravery.” Shamita set major fashion goals on how to ace the evening party look in the picture. Take a look at how stunning the actor looks in the red ensemble:

Shamita Shetty never takes a day off from making her Instagram family drool at her offbeat outfits. With every post on her Instagram profile, she drops major fashion cues on how to ace certain looks. Be it a traditional attire or a Western one, the actress always teaches us a thing or two about fashion.

Shamita’s Instagram profile is replete with her snippets from fashion photoshoots, and she never fails to put her sartorial foot forward. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a fresh picture of herself from one of her photoshoots and it is making us swoon like anything.

Shamita chose to play muse to the fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a red co-ord for the photoshoot. The co-ord consists of a red polka dotted long top with full sleeves. The midriff-baring top hugs Shamita’s body perfectly and shows off the curves. The top is accessorised with a red satin belt around the waist. Shamita paired it with a pair of sharara of the same print.

Shamita, for Tuesday, chose to go with red. For the actor, red defines – “Beauty, fearlessness, courage, bravery.” Shamita set major fashion goals on how to ace the evening party look in the picture. Take a look at how stunning the actor looks in the red ensemble:|#+|

Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Shamita left her long tresses open in soft wavy curls around her shoulders. Shamita mentioned in the hashtags of her post that this is one of her Navratri looks, and we are scurrying to take notes on how to ace this festive outfit.

Within no time, Shamita’s post was filled with likes and comments from her Instagram family, who couldn’t stop appreciating her sense of fashion. Shamita chose minimal makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and bright red lipstick, Shamita made her Instagram family drool like anything.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shamita shetty fashion co-ord set
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhumi Pednekar sets glam sister fashion goals with Samiksha Pednekar

9

Hina Khan welcomes Tuesday looking like this…

Anushka Sharma in 1.9k green sweater and denims looks winter-ready for shoot

Sara Ali Khan mixes denim on denim trend with tone on tone fashion
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP