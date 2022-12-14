Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shamita Shetty sets the red carpet on fire in orange backless gown featuring high slit, Shilpa Shetty says 'hawtie'

fashion
Published on Dec 14, 2022 01:48 PM IST

Shamita Shetty attended an awards show last night, dressed in an orange backless gown featuring a high slit. She set the red carpet on fire with her glamorous avatar and got a compliment from her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Shamita Shetty sets the red carpet on fire in orange backless gown. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Black is too passé! Neon colours are the season's biggest trend. This statement holds after hot pink got crowned as 2022's hottest shade and neon colours overtook your favourite celebrities' wardrobes. Last night, Shamita Shetty, who attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards with many other big names, slipped into an orange gown and backed our claim. She proved orange is the new black in the sultry ensemble featuring a backless detail and a leg-baring high slit. Shamita's sister, Shilpa Shetty, also showered her with praise. (Also Read | Shamita Shetty in see-through floral gown creates iconic moment: Pics, video inside)

Shamita Shetty sets the red carpet on fire in an orange gown

Shamita Shetty, along with stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and more celebrities attended an awards show. The paparazzi clicked Shamita arriving at the red carpet event, and the actor posted pictures of her sizzling look on Instagram. She chose an orange backless gown from the shelves of designer Supria Munjal's eponymous label. Celebrity stylist Chandani Mehta styled Shamita for the occasion. Check out the photos here.

Shamita's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers, including her sister Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa wrote, "Haawwwwttttiiieeeeee [fire emojis]." A fan commented, "Drop dead gorgeous." A few others posted fire and heart-eye emojis to praise the star's stunning avatar in the orange ensemble.

Regarding the design, Shamita's sleeveless gown features a halter neckline, a low-cut back, pearl embellishments on the torso, neck and straps, a risqué high slit on the front and reaching till the waist, a floor-sweeping train, and a cinched waistline.

Shamita styled the ensemble with minimal jewellery and accessories, including gold statement rings, shimmering ear studs and clear strappy high heels. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, black winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glossy light pink lip shade, glowing skin, and shimmering pink eye shadow for the glam picks.

What do you think of her red-carpet look?

