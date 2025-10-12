New Delhi, Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil showcased their latest collection "Velora", which celebrated "modern elegance and timeless craftsmanship", at the Lakme Fashion Week. Shantanu & Nikhil celebrate women with latest collection 'Velora' at Lakme Fashion Week

The show was held at The Grand Hotel, New Delhi, on Saturday and was attended by several celebrities, including Alaya F, Diana Penty and Shibani Dandekar, who posed for the pictures with the designers.

Inspired by 1930s style, the collection captured the cinematic charm of the period that celebrated the red-carpet diva. The couturiers, who have been known for showcasing menswear, focused on bringing womenswear to the ramp with "Velora".

The designers celebrated the women's spirit with their designs, encapsulating both the essence of femininity and a commanding presence on the runway. The collection, which featured gowns adorned with shimmering details and corsets.

The details included pearl work with additions of metallic accessories and crystals, which complemented the outfits. Many attires had gloves, highlighting the essence of the collection.

The colour palette included colours such as black, red, gold and white.

Shantanu explained how the 1930s era served as a source of inspiration for the fashion duo.

"The only thing that came to her rescue was the cinematic allure. The whole red carpet siren was born in that era, and I think the 1930s have always been a big attraction to both Nikhil and me as a brand because that's where the fierce, the unapologetic and the fearless woman arrived. I think that's what we've always perceived our women to be," he told PTI.

Nikhil added, "It was a 1930s flavour, we love telling stories, and this one was really about a glamorous, sophisticated woman stepping out in her full glory without the baggage of tradition. It was specifically for her own mood, experience and the kind of woman she is. If you look at the history of the era, the 1930s post the depression, there was really no escape for the women then."

Lakme Fashion Week started on Wednesday and will conclude today with the finale showcase by the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.