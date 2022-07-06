Shilpa Shetty, in a red jumpsuit, proves that she is the ultimate diva

Shilpa Shetty is busy making us drool – either with pictures from her family trip in London or with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor is living it up in London and Paris. Shilpa recently made her way to Paris and since then her Instagram stories are replete with snippets of her ventures. From being goofy in the chocolate shop to showing off her love for desserts with a Boomerang video of herself, she is doing it all. In the middle of everything, Shilpa also didn’t forget to take on her workout regime with intense yoga session with sister Shamita Shetty for company.

Shilpa, a day back, made us drool yet again with a picture of herself from one of her fashion photoshoots. Shilpa, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion and for always making attires look better. Be it a casual ensemble or an ethnic one, Shilpa knows how to complement the attire by wearing it and perfectly accessorising it. Shilpa, for the picture, played muse to fashion designer Nupur Kanoi and picked a red jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured geometric patterns in white and yellow, a plunging neckline and quarter sleeves. The attire came with wide legs as well. In nude stilettos, Shilpa perfectly accessorised the look. "Why jump the gun when you can JumpSuit," wrote Shilpa in the caption. Take a look at her picture here:

Shilpa further accessorised her jumpsuit with oxidised silver neck chains, bracelet and rings from the shelves of Amrapali Jewels. Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she sat on a couch and looked away while posing for the camera. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

