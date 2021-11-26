Shilpa Shetty sets major date night goals in a dramatic neon green jumpsuit

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently starring as one of the judges of TV reality show India's Got Talent, shared her recent look from the sets of the show and it is making us go all drooling for her. Shilpa, in the recent set of pictures, showed us how to style a jumpsuit just right and fashion lovers are scurrying to take down notes of every bit of her fashion.

Shilpa featured in a fashion photoshoot in her ensemble, before making her way to the sets of the show for the shoot. A few of the pictures made their way on her Instagram profile and have already put fashion police on immediate alert.

For the photoshoot, Shilpa played muse to fashion designer Sebastian Gunawan and decked up in a casual ensemble from his wardrobe. Shilpa chose to set date night goals higher in a neon green jumpsuit. The jumpsuit is off shoulder from one side, and comprised of a dramatic sleeve in the other side. In the shiny neon jumpsuit, Shilpa posed like a diva for multiple pictures.

With the pictures, she also had a word of advice for her Instagram family. She reflected her state of mind in the post, accompanying the pictures, and wrote, " Never allow someone else to dull your shine," she wrote. In another picture, she wrote the obvious - " One can never be too glam on a Thursday." Take a look at her pictures here:

Shilpa accessorised her look for the day in classic statement silver earrings and a ring from the house of Kaj Fine Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylists Shubhi Kumar and Mohit Rai, Shilpa left her hair open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by hairstylist Seema and makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In soft green eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Shilpa stole the show.

