Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty to Suniel Shetty, celebs stun at an event: Who wore what

Many celebrities attended the Saudi Welcome To Arabia event in Mumbai last night. The guest list included stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mouni Roy, and other stars. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the reunion of Shraddha and Aditya, who starred in Aashiqui 2, and Shilpa and Suniel, who starred in Dhadkan, on the red carpet. Check out who wore what at the event. Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Aditya Roy Kapur at an event.

Stars dazzle at Saudi Welcome To Arabia event: Who wore what

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the tourism event in a sheer black organza saree featuring beaded tassel embellishments on the pallu, scalloped borders, and a solid black silhouette. She wore the drape traditionally and styled it with an embroidered sleeveless black blouse, statement earrings, a bracelet, a ponytail, and minimal glam.

Aditya Roy Kapur

For the tourism event, Aditya Roy Kapur wore a tailored navy three-piece suit featuring a notch lapel blazer, a waistcoat, and pants. While the blazer has an open front, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves, the matching waistcoat has front button closures and a bodycon fit. He completed the ensemble with a silver brooch, a rugged beard, black dress shoes, a white button-down, and a grey tie.

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty

Known for her dazzling collection of statement sarees, Shilpa Shetty chose an ombre white and cream-coloured chiffon drape for the event. Adorned with lace borders and pearls, the actor styled the nine yards with a pearl-embellished statement blouse, statement mang tika, a golden mini clutch, loose tresses, and striking glam.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty looked dapper in a grey-coloured notch lapel blazer, a white button-down white shirt, and matching grey pants. Black dress shoes, no-frame glasses, a silver chain, and a salt-and-pepper look rounded off the styling.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty dazzles in a stunning gown.

Diana Penty dazzled at the event in a dual-tone bodycon gown featuring a black fitted sleeveless bodice and a satin blue floor-length skirt featuring a front pleated design. She wore the ensemble with matching pumps, stacked bracelets, and rings. A wet hair look, glossy berry-toned lips, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and muted smokey eyes rounded off the glam picks.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy poses for the paparazzi.

Mouni Roy attended the event in a blush-toned gown featuring a floral-embellished bodice and a pleated flowy sheer skirt. She ditched accessories with the ensemble, and for the glam, she chose loose wavy locks, winged eyeliner, blush-toned makeup, and pink lips.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia attends an event in Mumbai.

Neha Dhupia made heads turn at the event in a blush pink ensemble featuring a heavily embroidered ivory blouse, side cut-outs, a pleated skirt, and an asymmetric hem. She paired the ensemble with a matching blush pink cape jacket adorned with embroidered borders. High heels, a centre-parted sleek hairdo, a chunky bracelet, and minimal glam rounded off her look.