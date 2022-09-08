Shraddha Kapoor slays ethnic goals for Ganesh Darshan. Pics, video inside

The country is still basking in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. In many parts of Mumbai, Ganesh Darshan celebrations are still on. From Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan to the production offices in Mumbai, celebrities are spotted visiting for the darshan of the deity and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Shraddha Kapoor, who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style, was recently spotted by paparazzi in the office of T-Series where she offered her puja to Lord Ganesha and dropped by for the darshan. Shraddha, who is an absolute fashionista, was seen decked up in ethnics as she stepped inside the office of the production house and made her fans drool with her sartorial sense of fashion.

Shraddha was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she walked inside the office of the production house dressed in a stunning ethnic ensemble. Matching the festive vibe of the city, Shraddha picked a red ethnic attire for the visit. The actor picked a red gharara set and looked every bit amazing in it. Shraddha decked up in a red kurta that came with golden embellishments and embroidery work in golden resham threads all over. She further teamed it with a pair of gharara featuring golden embroidery details and zari details at the borders. Shraddha added more festive vibes to her look for the day with a red silk dupatta across her shoulders that featured golden zari details. In the video, Shraddha can be seen offering her puja to the Ganesh idol and seeking the blessings. Check out the video here:

Shraddha further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden jhumkas and wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part. The actor decked up in minimal makeup and complemented her ethnic look for the day. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi, Shraddha looked super stunning.

