Janmashtami 2022: Shraddha Kapoor slays festive goals in a salwar suit

Janmashtami 2022: The auspicious day is here. On the day of Janmashtami, the devotees of lord Krishna celebrate the birth anniversary of the lord. All over India, Janmashtami is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. The devotees deck up in colourful clothes and celebrate the day by enacting dance dramas based on lord Krishna’s life. They also sing bhajan in praise of the lord. In temples, devotees go to experience the puja to the lord. Dahi Handi is one of the main attractions of Janmashtami. It is believed that lord Krishna as a kid used to steal butter, curd and other milk-based food items from the neighbourhood houses. During Dahi Handi celebrations, clay pot filled with butter and curd are placed at a considerable height. The youths of the neighbourhood then make a human pyramid and try to reach or break the clay pot.

The Janmashtami celebrations have reached the homes of the Bollywood celebrities as well. Shraddha Kapoor, on Friday, gave us festive fashion inspo gift-wrapped into a set of fresh pictures on her Instagram profile. The actor decked up in an ethnic ensemble and showed us how to blend fashion, comfort and ethnic vibes effortlessly. For the pictures, Shraddha picked a pastel orange silk salwar suit. The actor looked ravishing as ever in a long orange salwar with dramatic quarter sleeves, cut open and decorated in white resham threads. She teamed it with a pair of orange silk trousers with wide legs and white zari details at the ankles. She further added more ethnic vibes with a pastel orange dupatta featuring white thread embroidery work at the borders.

In oxidised golden jhumkas and a golden bracelet, Shraddha aptly accessorised her ethnic look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Shraddha Naik, the actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.