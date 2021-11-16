Sidharth Malhotra looks ‘50% savage 50% sweetheart’ in blue pantsuit

If there is on ensemble that screams sophistication for menswear, it has to be a made-to-measure pantsuit and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen looking “50% savage, 50% sweetheart” in the same. Turning the ultimate slayer, Sid gave formal pantsuit a casual twist by teaming it with an oversized, hand-painted ‘dreamer’ T-shirt and a pair of minimalist sneakers and men can't help but bookmark this style to break the monotony of menswear fashion.

Taking to his social media handle, the handsome hunk shared a slew of pictures from his latest photoshoot which showed him putting his sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a half sleeves round neck T-shirt that came in white base and oversized silhouette.

Made of cotton, the tee sported water based screen-print and rubberized, hand-painted 'Dreamer' graphic print in multicolours on the front that read, “DREAMER- Scratch that- DO-ER- Building Wings” while the back graphic read, “BRB- Leave me to my own devices”.

Unisex, oversized and comfort fit, the T-shirt was layered with a blue fitted jacket which was made of high-quality fabrics, European tailoring and exuded infinite style. It was teamed with a pair of blue pants and Sidharth completed the semi-formal attire with a pair of Christian Louboutin sneakers.

He accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses from global luxury group, Kering and a wristwatch from Alexander Watch brand. Striking candid poses for the camera, Sid captioned the pictures, “50% Savage 50% Sweetheart You choose (sic)” and punctuated it with a wink emoji.

The pantsuit is credited to bespoke luxury menswear clothing brand, Herringbone & Sui, that boasts of jackets, shirts and trousers which are made from finest fabrics, using the wearer's unique measurements and personalized to reflect his style so that his look at a dinner date or business meeting simply can't go wrong. On the other hand, the T-shirt is credited to Huemn and originally costs ₹3,200 on their designer website.

Sidharth Malhotra's T-shirt from Huemn(huemn.in)

Sidharth Malhotra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Harshita Samdariya.

