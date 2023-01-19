Slay it in these saree styles this wedding season

The epitome of grace and elegance, sarees are a must-have piece in any woman’s wardrobe. Come wedding season, this traditional drape will always grab attention. Take inspiration from these unconventional saree styles to make a head-turning entrance for your next party.

Drape it with a cape

Shilpa Shetty Kundra picks a cape style blouse for her sequinned saree (Photo: Instagram)

If normal blouses don’t make the cut for you, go extra with cape style blouses like actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Pick a light saree like a sequinned or metallic one so that the cape doesn’t weigh your shoulder off and let the blouse do all the talking!

Layer it with a jacket

Natasha Poonawala layers a long tweed jacket over her ivory saree (Photo: Instagram)

There is a nip in the air and if you need to attend a night wedding at an open lawn, take some inspo from businesswoman Natasha Poonawala. Drape an intricate ivory saree paired with pearl jewellery and throw on a long tweed jacket.

Glove tales

Manushi Chhillar styles net gloves with her tiered net saree (Photo: Instagram)

Embodying royalty, opt for net gloves as the primary accessory for your saree, like actor Manushi Chhillar. The trick is to pick a simple, monotone saree, preferably in satin or net, with a deep-neck blouse, and style it with matching gloves in the same fabric. Do not go overboard with accessories. Diamonds or emeralds are a safe bet.

Ruffle trouble

Hina Khan opts for a ruffled saree drape (Photo: Instagram)

Fitting in with the trend, a ruffled saree like actor Hina Khan’s would not only get you hearts on the ‘gram but also grab eyeballs at your next cocktail event. Pull your hair back in a sleek low ponytail and finish off the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Indo-western twist

Sai Tamhankar dons an Indo-western saree style (Photo: Instagram)

To indulge the experimental streak in you, opt for a saree similar to actor Sai Tamhankar that gives you the best of two worlds – a thigh-high slit from the western silhouette and the pleated saree form India. Choose a pair of metallic stilettos to complete the look.

Make it quick

Zahara Khan wearing the hassle-free saree style by One Minute Saree (Photo: Instagram)

A new concept created by the brand One Minute Saree, is a saviour during wedding season, as it comes pre-draped and has zero fuss. Content creator Zahara Khan’s saree only needs you and your two hands. It can be worn in a jiffy, which means you get more time to focus on your glam!

Tiered story

Avneet Kaur in a tiered style saree (Photo: Instagram)

This party season, infuse glamour with a tiered saree teamed with a backless blouse that has a tint of shine. Here, actor Avneet Kaur is wearing a blue printed tiered saree with a matching cowl neck blouse. You can try it with oxidised jewellery, a messy bun and matte makeup.