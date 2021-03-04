Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set

As most of us continue to work from home amid Covid-19 lockdown, Vidya Balan showed fashionistas that the only way forward is to write our own narrative and to take back the power of fashion amid the new normal and build styles that we love. Recently, the diva dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about her retro-chic vibe in the sartorial pictures that flooded the Internet, be it her dove grey asymmetric kurta or smart narrow pants, and we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer.

Evoking a sense of rawness and authenticity, Vidya flaunted an amalgamation of tradition and contemporary style in the asymmetric kurta and pair of narrow pants. The kurta was dove grey in colour and came with a gathered neckline that featured an embroidered yoke with shimmering sequins.

It was teamed with a pair of paisley print pants or buta using teardrop-shaped motif with a curved upper end, which struck cords with retro nostalgia and had a timeless appeal replete with meticulous detailing. Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of tribal and vintage silver oxidized jhumkis from Jaipur-based Abhilasha Jewelry Collection.

Completing her look with a pair of brown heels, the actor pulled back her sleek hair into a side-parted bun to ace the neat look. Wearing a dab of maroon lipstic, Vidya amplified the glam quotient with smokey eyes makeup, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Vidya looked ravishing as she presented her journey on “INSPIRATORS; the micro series on today’s POWER WOMEN (sic).”

Vidya’s asymmetric kurta set is credited to Kairi collection of Indian company – Sahiba Group’s earthy women’s apparel brand ‘Saundh’ that boasts of breathing in the beauty of tradition yet constantly evolving and capturing the sensibilities of a global woman through designer kurtis, form-flattering gowns, lehengas and Indo-fusion sets. The kurta set originally costs ₹7,995 on their designer website.

Vidya Balan’s asymmetric kurta from Kairi collection of Saundh (saundh.com)

Vidya Balan was styled by the celebrity fashion stylists and creative directors at Who Wore What When. Her look is perfect to slay at spring sundowners or summer brunches.

