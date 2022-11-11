Sobhita Dhulipala declares her love for denim with these snippets

Sobhita Dhulipala is on a spree of making us drool. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a casual ensemble or a formal one, or an ethnic attire, Sobhita knows how to add her personalised sass and sense of sartorial fashion to her looks, and make her ensembles look better. Sobhita recently got a lot of appreciation for her performance in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The second half of the film is slated for a release next year. In the film, Sobhita played the character of Vanathi, and shared screen space with Aishwarya rai, Trisha Krishnan, Lal, Vikram and others.

Sobhita also gave us major fashion goals with snippets from her fashion diaries throughout her promotions for Ponniyin Selvan: I. the actor is currently on a spree of showing us how to deck up in denims just right. When in doubt, go for denims, seems to be Sobhita’s current fashion mantra. In denim we trust and we know that it never goes out of fashion. Sobhita proved it yet again for us by showing ways to give twists to denim looks. A day back, Sobhita shared a set of pictures of herself which features two of her looks in denim. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen decked up in a black sleeveless top with turtleneck details. She teamed it with a pair of denim trousers with jogger details. In white socks, monochrome sneakers and a messy bun, Sobhita aced the look.

The second picture from the set features Sobhita posing with her back to the camera. For the look, Sobhita decked up in a white sports bra, a pair of pastel blue denim trousers, and she styled a denim jacket on her one shoulder. In a messy bun, the actor showed us how to create fashion statements.

In no time, Sobhita’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Sobhita’s colleague from the industry and Ponniyin Selvan co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi referred to Sobhita as Vanathi and commented, “Want more of this series! Post away puhleaseee van.” Sobhita’s denim looks are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes, and for all the right reasons.