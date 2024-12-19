What's the secret behind Sobhita Dhulipala's gorgeous jet-black hair? It is a traditional ritual we have all followed

Have you ever wondered the secret behind Sobhita Dhulipala's luscious hair? The actor is often seen at events with her jet-black locks tied in eye-catching styles, elevating the beauty of her outfits. Even during her wedding ceremonies, Sobhita tied her hair in simple braided hairdos, winning hearts online for her simple looks. In an old interview with Tweak India, Sobhita shared the secret behind her luxurious locks. It is quite a common and traditional ritual we have all followed since childhood. What's the secret behind Sobhita Dhulipala's luscious locks?

‘I oil my hair’

Talking about any traditional beauty rituals that she follows, Sobhita revealed that once in a while, she oils her hair. She added that the practice does not come from a beauty-forward place, it is just a part of her self-care routine. She explained, “I used to have really long hair. She went to ‘Bombay’ happened, and I cut it. But I have the habit of oiling my hair because that was the only way I could tame it and just braid it. So, I oil my hair. That's a ritual that's coming more from a place of self-care than just like a beauty-forward thing.”

Sobhita's hairdos for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita's hairdos for her pre-wedding rituals.

Before her wedding to Naga Chaitanya, while attending various events with the actor, Sobhita left her locks loose and showed them off in a simple centre-parted look. However, for the pre-wedding rituals, she opted for simple hairstyles like a gajra-adorned loose braid, a centre-parted ponytail, and a twisted messy bun.

Meanwhile, for the wedding, Sobhita tied her luscious locks in a centre-parted bun, which was then attached to a braided parandi. She decorated her chic hairdo with real flower gajras and gold temple jewellery, including a Nethi Chutti (matha patti) and Billas attached to the forehead and the braid.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot earlier this month. The couple had a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, which was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.