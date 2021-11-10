Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sobhita Dhulipala is a work of art in chikankari anarkali

Sobhita Dhulipala is a work of art in chikankari anarkali(Instagram/@taruntahiliani)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 04:51 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Sobhita Dhulipala is continuing to give us major goals of festive fashion. The actor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kurup, has started the promotions of the film in full swing. On Monday, Sobhita shared glimpses of her promotion fashion diaries and they made our hearts skip a beat.

In the picture shared from the official account of Tarun Tahiliani, Sobhita can be seen blending elegance and sass in an ivory white chikankari anarkali, heavily embroidered with mukaish work and finished with dori and gota borders. The Anarkali came with a delicately embroidered dupatta and churidar. Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala here:

On Tuesday, Sobhita shared an Instagram reel featuring herself in various poses, donning this chikankari Anarkali. She accessorised her look for the day with statement gold earrings from the house of Amrapali Jewels.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWFYBHhvoRa/

On Tuesday, Sobhita shared an Instagram reel featuring herself in various poses, donning this chikankari Anarkali. She accessorised her look for the day with statement gold earrings from the house of Amrapali Jewels.|#+|

Styled by fashion stylist Bhawna Sharma, Sobhita wore her long tresses in a messy bun with a side part and left a few strands of hair free around her face. Assisted by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, Sobhita opted for a minimal makeup look to complement this ethnic attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, black kohl, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sobhita was ready to make us drool.

In terms of work, Sobhita will next be seen in the Malayalam biographical crime thriller, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The story traces the life of Kerala’s most-elusive criminal Sukumara Kurup, who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. The film, directed by Srinath Rajendran, also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, and Surabhi Lakshmi in pivotal roles.

