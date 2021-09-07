Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Sonam Kapoor in 44k co-ord crop top and skirt enjoys dinner date with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a dinner date with Anand Ahuja looking like a dream in a co-ord black and white cropped top and maxi skirt. The ensemble is worth ₹44k. Read more about it here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor in 44k co-ord crop top and skirt enjoys dinner date with Anand Ahuja(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood's OG fashionista Sonam Kapoor enjoyed a date night with her husband Anand Ahuja in Mumbai last night. The actor chose a monochrome look for the dinner date and proved why she is known as the sartorial champion of the industry.

Sonam was clicked by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night. Anand accompanied her on the date, and the couple looked as glam as ever together. From mastering the red carpet looks to acing the It-girl vibe, the actor rarely disappoints her fans. And her coordinated outfit is proof of the same.

The Veere Di Wedding actor's ensemble is from the shelves of the high-end womenswear line Shop Alexis and will cost you less than 50k. Read on to know all the details about how Sonam accessorised her look.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sonam Kapoor on a date with Anand Ahuja. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Sonam chose an off-the-shoulder black blouse, adorned with a white floral pattern, plunging neck, a barely-there self-tie halter strap, off-white feather embellishments on the sleeves, and ruffles on the sleeve and neckline. The cropped top added a feminine vibe to Sonam's alluring look.

The actor teamed the crop top with a high-waisted long black skirt that came with the same white print. The printed maxi also had off-white feather decorations on the tiers and a free-flowing silhouette.

If you wish to add Sonam's outfit to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. We found the price details of the entire set. The maxi skirt and ruffled crop blouse are available on the IfChic website. The top is worth 18,321 (USD 250), and the skirt costs 26,016 (USD 355). The set is worth 44,328 approximately.

The Alexis crop top. (ifchic.com)
The Alexis maxi skirt.  (ifchic.com)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. It is a remake of a Korean crime thriller. The film, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, is directed by Shome Makhija.

