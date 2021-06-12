Sonam Kapoor in 1 lakh floral crop blouse and skirt looks divine, see new pics

Miranda Priestly once said, “Florals? For Spring. Groundbreaking.” If you know this particular quote, then you are probably a fan of the iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada. And it seems Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG fashionista of the film industry, is taking the words to heart. The actor spread some spring drama on the internet by sharing several pictures from a photoshoot. She looks divine in them.

Taking to her social media page, Sonam shared pictures of herself dressed in a bespoke attire from the shelves of fashion designer Emilia Wickstead’s label. The actor wore a floral co-ord crop blouse and skirt in the breathtaking pictures.

The Neerja actor wore a statement crop blouse from the Emilia Wickstead Spring Summer 2021 collection. Expertly cut from structured taffeta faille, the top featured architectural, layered shoulders and a cropped length.

She paired the top with a matching skirt replete with the floral print. It featured soft pleating that fell from a structured waistband and added a dreamy aesthetic to the whole look. The top and the skirt had floral print all over in the shades of pink, lavender and green.

Sonam Kapoor looked like she walked straight out of a fairytale in the floral ensemble, and we are swooning. The actor wore the outfit with embellished statement floral hoop earrings. She left her tresses open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves.

For her make-up, she opted for fuller well-defined eyebrows, nude brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, beaming highlighter on the face, and shimmery pink eye shadow.

Sonam’s floral outfit is definitely steal-worthy. The modern silhouette is perfect for a fancy brunch or a day function. If you loved the ensemble, we have some news for you. The Donatella top and Olwen skirt are worth ₹34,609 (£335) and ₹1,03,312 (£1,000) respectively. The set is priced at ₹1,37,921.

The Donatella top.(emiliawickstead.com)

The Olwen skirt.(emiliawickstead.com)

Sonam celebrated her 36th birthday on June 9. She is married to Anand Ahuja. The two tied the knot in May 2018.

