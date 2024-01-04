Stay stylish and warm: Top 5 winter fabrics you need in your wardrobe

It's that time of year again when the chill sets in and everyone has to start thinking about what to wear to stay warm. There are a few more factors to consider when creating your cold-weather outfit, although the first thing many people reach for is their beloved winter coat. Your choice of fabric is one of the most important elements. When it comes to keeping you warm, not all fabrics are created equal! As winter unfolds in 2024, fashion enthusiasts can anticipate a captivating array of fabrics that combine warmth, style, and sustainability. The fabrics play a key role in defining both style and comfort. As the chilly winds of winter begin to sweep in, let's have a look at the top fabrics perfect for winter. (Also read: Master the art of layering: 5 expert-approved tips and tricks to amp up your winter fashion game ) As the winter chill sets in, it's time to elevate your wardrobe with fabrics that seamlessly blend style and warmth. (Unsplash)

Top Fabrics for Winters

Manjula Gandhi, Fashion Expert and Chief Product Officer of Numero Uno shared with HT Lifestyle the five best winter textiles that are expected to be in style in 2024.

1. Technical Fabrics: Style Meets Functionality

This winter, style and utility should be combined rather than merely bundled up. Manjula says that innovative characteristics in technical textiles are about to revolutionize winter clothing. “These materials, which range from sophisticated insulation to water-resistant coatings, will make sure you keep dry and toasty without sacrificing fashion. Winter wear now combines style and functionality rather than just being about wrapping up. Innovative innovations embedded in technical textiles are redefining winter clothing”, she stated.

2. Recycled Wool: Ecological Heating

“Recycled wool is a major trend in winter clothing as sustainability remains a major influence on fashion. Not only does this environmentally friendly fabric give us the warmth we need throughout the winter months, but it also supports our dedication to ethical fashion”. Manjula says, this season will emphasize reducing one's environmental impact more than ever, and recycled wool will be a symbol of the makers' commitment.

3. Luxurious textures

According to Manjula, 2024 will be a season of a wide range of velvets, imitation furs, and soft fabrics that will not only keep you warm but also give your winter ensemble a refined look. "In 2024, the spotlight will be on opulent textures that not only elevate your winter wardrobe but also reflect a shift towards a more indulgent and sensorial approach to fashion," she added.

4. Blends of Cashmere

In 2024, cashmere, a timeless classic, triumphantly returns with a contemporary twist. When combined with other premium fabrics, cashmere provides a modern edge in addition to classic comfort. The 2024 theme invites people to discover the various ways they may design cashmere into their winter wardrobes to create looks that effortlessly combine comfort and flair. Enduring the allure of cashmere and embracing its versatility, will be a theme for 2024 says Manjula.

5. Quilted Textiles: Cozy and Comfortable

In winter fashion, quilted materials provide a striking impression while offering a warm and inviting vibe. In 2024, quilted items such as jackets, vests, and accessories are expected to become quite fashionable, says Manjula. This winter, it's anticipated that people will stay warm throughout the chilly months and will add quilted materials to their wardrobes.