Stock up on cotton sarees for the upcoming summer season: Stylish picks for women

As temperatures rise, your wardrobe deserves fabrics that breathe, move easily, and still look elegant. Cotton sarees are a summer staple for a reason. Lightweight, airy, and endlessly versatile, they keep you comfortable through long days while offering timeless style. Stock up on cotton sarees for the upcoming summer season: Stylish picks for you (Pexels) From delicate Kota Doria weaves to rich cotton-silk blends and hand-block prints, cotton sarees are perfect for workdays, casual outings, festive mornings, and even small celebrations. If you are planning a seasonal refresh, now is the ideal time to invest in classic cotton sarees that will see you through summer in style. Cotton saree picks to add to your summer wardrobe:

This Assam cotton silk saree blends comfort with a subtle festive touch. The breathable cotton base keeps it summer-friendly, while the golden border adds a refined finish. Ideal for office wear that transitions seamlessly into evening gatherings.

Featuring intricate Kutchi embroidery, this saree brings colour and craftsmanship together. The cotton fabric ensures comfort, while the detailed work makes it suitable for festive daytime events and cultural functions.

Light as air and beautifully sheer, Kota Doria sarees are a summer favourite. This Manipuri-inspired piece offers a graceful drape and elegant weave, perfect for long workdays or formal daytime occasions.

If you want a saree that feels festive yet breathable, this Banarasi cotton silk option fits the bill. The delicate embroidery adds richness without making the saree heavy, making it ideal for summer weddings or pujas.

Another timeless Kota Doria pick, this saree focuses on fine craftsmanship and comfort. Its soft texture and elegant design make it a versatile addition to any summer saree collection.

Cotton saree picks to add to your summer wardrobe: FAQs Why are cotton sarees ideal for summer? Cotton sarees allow better airflow, absorb sweat, and feel light on the skin, making them comfortable for hot and humid weather. How do I care for cotton sarees to maintain their quality? Hand wash separately in mild detergent, avoid harsh sunlight while drying, and store them in a cool, dry place to retain their texture and colour. How should cotton sarees be styled during summer? Pair them with breathable cotton blouses, minimal jewellery, and flat footwear for a polished yet comfortable summer look. Are cotton sarees suitable for formal or festive occasions? Yes. Cotton sarees with embroidery, Banarasi-style borders, or cotton-silk blends work well for office wear, pujas, and daytime celebrations.