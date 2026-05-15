Struggling with dandruff, dry, and frizzy hair? Then these 8 shampoos are your best bet
If you’re tired of dandruff and dry, frizzy hair, then this is your chance to try these 8 shampoos that will give you dandruff-free, softer tresses.
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Dry and brittle hair often ruins your entire look, making your hair look lifeless. And managing lifeless, dry hair often feels like a daily struggle. But do you know the exact reason behind your dry and frizzy hair is the lack of moisture and hydration, which is also a reason for dandruff? Heat styling, environmental stress, pollution, and stress are often the main causes of drying out your hair and scalp, resulting in dandruff. That’s where a specially formulated shampoo for treating dandruff along with dry and frizzy hair comes in. These shampoos are designed to cleanse your hair and scalp without stripping away natural oils, thereby reducing dandruff, restoring hydration, smoothing the hair cuticle, and bringing back softness and shine.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
These shampoos work from the first wash to tame frizz, improve manageability, and protect against further damage. And with consistent use, you might witness a reduction in dandruff, and your hair would start feeling soft, nourished, and manageable.
So, if you have been struggling with dry and lifeless hair, here are 8 shampoos that are your quick fix to dry and brittle hair.
Mamaearth Lemon Anti-Dandruff Shampoo treats the issue of flakes and itching while ensuring that your hair remains silky and easy to manage. It includes the cleansing effects of lemon, the moisturising benefits of aloe vera, and zinc pyrithione and climbazole for fighting dandruff-inducing fungi. Its composition is such that it does not dry out your hair but helps maintain scalp health. With its unique anti-frizz formula, it ensures your hair remains smooth and free from dryness, providing you with an exceptional product that eliminates 100% dandruff while nourishing your hair.
Reasons to buy
Clinically proven dandruff reduction
Hydrates and reduces frizz
Sulfate-free and gentle
Reason to avoid
May not suit very sensitive scalps
Customer Feedback
Customers often say it reduces visible flakes within a few washes and leaves hair softer than typical anti-dandruff shampoos. Many appreciate that it doesn’t dry hair excessively. However, some users report mixed results for severe dandruff treatment.
2. Bblunt Anti-Dandruff Shampoo For a Clear & Healthy Scalp | With Zinc Pyrithione & Tea Tree | Reduces Dandruff Up to 100% | Controls Oil & Itchiness | For All Hair types | For Women And Men | 300 ml
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BBlunt Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is made to target dandruff, scalp irritation, and oil buildup while keeping hair fresh and manageable. The shampoo focuses on balancing scalp cleanliness without making the hair excessively rough. It is often preferred by users looking for an everyday anti-dandruff option with salon-style cleansing. The texture lathers well, rinses easily, and leaves the scalp feeling refreshed after washing. Its formula works best for mild dandruff and oily scalp concerns, especially for users wanting a simple routine without harsh medicated ingredients.
Reasons to buy
Helps control flakes and itchiness
Suitable for oily scalp conditions
Refreshes scalp
Reason to avoid
Mild effect on severe dandruff
Customer Feedback
Users highlight its pleasant fragrance and smooth finish after washing. Many like that it controls mild dandruff without drying hair. However, some mention it works better for maintenance rather than treating stubborn dandruff conditions.
Bare Anatomy Expert Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is designed for people struggling with flaky scalp, itchiness, and mild hair fall caused by dandruff. Powered by salicylic acid and biotin, it helps exfoliate scalp buildup while supporting healthier-looking hair. The formula cleanses deeply without leaving the scalp overly dry, making it suitable for regular use. Users often like its lightweight texture, mild fragrance, and smooth after-wash feel. It works best for mild to moderate dandruff and oily scalp conditions, especially when used consistently over a few weeks.
Reasons to buy
Helps reduce flakes and scalp buildup
Contains salicylic acid for gentle exfoliation
Non-drying formula for regular use
Reason to avoid
May not suit very sensitive scalps
Severe dandruff may require medicated shampoos
Customer Feedback
Customers frequently mention a visible reduction in flakes and improved scalp comfort over time. Many appreciate its premium feel and lightweight formula. However, some feel it requires consistent use for noticeable results and may not provide instant relief.
Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo combines tea tree oil and salicylic acid to tackle dandruff, itchiness, and excess oil without stripping moisture from the hair. The formula is popular for its cooling sensation and gentle cleansing action, making it suitable for people who experience dryness with regular anti-dandruff shampoos. Users often praise its ability to leave hair soft, smooth, and refreshed after washing. It is especially suitable for mild to moderate dandruff and regular scalp maintenance.
Reasons to buy
Tea tree oil for antifungal action
Non-drying formula
Good for oily scalp
Reason to avoid
Mild for severe dandruff
Strong herbal scent
Customer Feedback
Users often praise its refreshing feel and effectiveness on oily scalp dandruff. Many report reduced itchiness and fresher hair. However, as per a few user reviews, the results are gradual and not strong enough for chronic dandruff issues.
Sebamed Anti-Dandruff Shampoo maintains a pH of 5.5 to support the scalp’s natural barrier while reducing dandruff and irritation. This shampoo uses gentle cleansing agents and antifungal actives to control flakes without disrupting scalp health. It is ideal for sensitive skin, minimises dryness and redness while keeping hair soft and manageable. Its dermatologically tested formula makes it a reliable choice for people with recurring dandruff and scalp sensitivity who need a mild yet effective treatment.
Reasons to buy
pH-balanced and gentle
Suitable for a sensitive scalp
Dermatologically tested
Reason to avoid
Slightly expensive
Less foaming
Customer Feedback
Amazon users highly rate it for sensitive scalp conditions and consistent dandruff control. Many appreciate its mildness and reduced irritation. Some users feel it is costly and takes longer to show visible results compared to stronger medicated shampoos.
Scalpe Pro Daily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo combines antifungal ingredients with conditioning agents to treat dandruff while keeping hair smooth. This shampoo targets the root cause of flakes and prevents recurrence with regular use. Its formula also improves hair texture, making it suitable for daily use without excessive dryness. Its balanced composition makes it effective for moderate dandruff while ensuring hair remains soft, manageable, and less prone to frizz or breakage.
Reasons to buy
Effective antifungal formula
Suitable for daily use
Adds conditioning
Reason to avoid
Slightly medicated smell
May not suit very dry hair
Customer Feedback
Customers often describe it as effective for persistent dandruff and scalp itching. Many like its dual benefit of treatment and conditioning. However, some mention it can feel slightly medicated and may not be ideal for extremely dry hair types.
7. Head & Shoulders Smooth and Silky, Anti Dandruff Shampoo for Women & Men , 1 L
Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo offers reliable dandruff protection while leaving hair soft and smooth. Its proven anti-dandruff formula targets flakes and itchiness, while added conditioning ingredients improve hair texture. Suitable for regular use, it balances cleansing and nourishment to prevent dryness. This shampoo is widely trusted for maintaining scalp hygiene and providing visible results, making it a convenient option for everyday dandruff control with added smoothness and shine.
Reasons to buy
Widely trusted brand
Affordable and effective
Smoothens hair
Reason to avoid
Contains sulfates
May cause dryness in some cases
Customer Feedback
Some customers highlight its consistent performance and affordability. Many users rely on it for regular dandruff control. Some, however, report dryness or hair fall concerns with prolonged use.
Biotique Fresh Neem Anti-Dandruff Shampoo uses neem’s antibacterial properties to reduce dandruff and soothe the scalp. It gently cleanses buildup while maintaining natural balance, making it suitable for those preferring herbal formulations. The shampoo helps control flakes and scalp irritation without heavy chemicals. It also improves hair texture over time, offering a natural alternative for mild dandruff management while keeping hair clean, soft, and refreshed.
Reasons to buy
Herbal formulation
Affordable
Gentle cleansing
Reason to avoid
Mild effectiveness
May not suit severe dandruff
Customer Feedback
Users appreciate its herbal ingredients and mild cleansing action. Many say it works for light dandruff and regular maintenance. However, several reviews mention that it is not strong enough for stubborn dandruff problems.
Comparison Table
Product Name
Ingredients
Benefits
Mamaearth Lemon shampoo
Lemon, Aloe Vera, Zinc Pyrithione
Reduces dandruff + frizz control
BBlunt Anti-Dandruff shampoo
Cleansing agents + conditioners
Smooth hair + pollution protection
Bare Anatomy shampoo
Actives + scalp-balancing agents
Targets root cause + improves scalp health
Pilgrim Tea Tree shampoo
Tea Tree Oil
Controls oil + reduces itchiness
Sebamed shampoo
pH 5.5 + antifungal actives
Gentle + suitable for sensitive scalp
Scalpe Pro shampoo
Antifungal + conditioning agents
Treats dandruff + smoothens hair
Head & Shoulders shampoo
Zinc-based formula
Affordable + effective daily use
Biotique Neem shampoo
Neem extracts
Herbal + mild dandruff control
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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