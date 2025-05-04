Summer deals for easy breezy outfit options! Get up to 60% off and more on short kurtis at the Amazon Sale; SHOP NOW!

If your summer wardrobe is begging for an update, now’s the time to make it happen. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, and short kurtis are catching all the spotlight. From soft cotton kurtis to breezy summer kurtis perfect for those long afternoons, the deals are seriously tempting. Short kurtis under the sun! Grab light cotton kurtis and summer-ready styles now on Amazon Sale 2025. Limited-time offers.

The Amazon Sale 2025 has slashed prices up to 60% across styles that go perfectly with jeans, palazzos, or anything comfy. Looking for the best short kurti for jeans? You’ll find dozens that tick the box. The Amazon Sale (May 2025) isn’t just another sale, it’s your one-stop for affordable everyday fashion. Scroll, click and let your wardrobe breathe easy this season. Don't miss the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 steals!

Our top 8 best short kurti picks for you

Freshen up your summer look with this floral cotton short kurti from Amazon Brand Myx. Made from soft cambric cotton, it features a band collar, half placket, and 3/4 sleeves with roll-tab cuffs. Perfect for pairing with jeans, this kurti is a cool pick for everyday comfort and charm.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton Sleeve Type 3/4 Sleeve Neck Style Mandarin Collar Fit Type Regular Fit Click Here to Buy Amazon Brand - Myx Woman Cotton Straight Fit Short Kurti (Aw16Valst01C_Red Leaf_Xl)

Keep it light and stylish with this yellow cotton printed top from Rytras. Designed with a mandarin collar and 3/4 sleeves, it brings an easy-breezy vibe to your summer wardrobe. The regular fit makes it a comfy pick for casual days. Pair it with jeans or trousers and go breezy.

Specifications Fabric Cotton Blend Neck Style Square Neck Sleeve Type 3/4 Sleeve Fit Type Regular Fit, A-line Style Click Here to Buy rytras Womens Cotton Printed Regular Fit top(Yellow,L)

This floral printed shirt top by NAINVISH blends comfort and charm in a cotton blend fabric. With a flattering square neck, 3/4 sleeves, and an A-line silhouette, it’s a solid pick for both office wear and casual styling. Pair with trousers or jeans for a relaxed yet polished summer look.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton Neck Style Notch Neck Sleeve Type 3/4 Sleeve Embroidery Hand-embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari (white thread) Click Here to Buy NAINVISH Womens Blue Floral Printed A-line Cotton Blend Square Neck Top (SD669_T-L)

Bring some classic charm into your wardrobe with this handcrafted black Chikankari short kurti by Ada. Made from 100% cotton, it features intricate Lucknowi embroidery, a notch neck, and 3/4 sleeves. The mid-thigh length and paisley pattern make it a beautiful pick for everyday comfort and subtle elegance.

Specifications Fabric Rayon Neck Style Square Neck Sleeve Type Half Sleeve Fit Type Regular Fit Click Here to Buy Ada Cotton Straight Top Tunic Lucknowi Hand Embroidered Chikankari Short Regular Fit Kurti For Women A911364 White (Large)

Keep it cool with this rayon square-neck top by Leriya Fashion. Designed with half sleeves and a regular fit, it’s perfect for both casual and semi-formal wear. Pair it with jeans for a relaxed look or dress it up with accessories for a more polished summer outfit.

Brighten up your summer wardrobe with this maroon Jaipuri printed short top by Rajnandini. Made from pure cotton, it features a relaxed fit, mandarin neck, and charming tassel details on the buttons. Perfect for styling with jeans or palazzos, this one brings a fresh spin to everyday ethnic wear.

Specifications Fabric Pure Cotton Neck Style Mandarin Neck Sleeve Type 3/4 Sleeve Fit Type Relaxed Fit Click Here to Buy Rajnandini Womens Pure Cotton Jaipuri Printed Short Top (JOPLJPR716-XL_Maroon_XL)

Stay cool in this yellow short kurti by SAADAA, made from a comfy cotton-linen blend. With a sleek mandarin neck, 3/4 sleeves, and a hip-length cut, it’s your all-rounder for office, brunch, or festive days. Pair this breezy essential with jeans or trousers for an easy yet put-together vibe.

Specifications Fabric 80% Cotton, 20% Linen Neck Style Mandarin Neck Sleeve Type 3/4 Sleeve Length Hip Length Click Here to Buy SAADAA Women Short Kurti Airy Linen Regular Fit Kurta with 3/4th Sleeves, Mandarin Collar, Side Slit Perfect for Casual, Formal, and Ethnic Wear (SDFSKYE_M) Yellow

LABEL ADRIJA brings a graceful twist to your wardrobe with this short Anarkali kurti. Crafted from soft breathable cotton and detailed with traditional block prints, it blends comfort with classic style. The flattering V-neck and long sleeves make it ideal for casual catchups, festive occasions, or easy everyday wear.

Specifications Fabric Cotton Neck Style V-Neck Sleeve Type Long Sleeve Pattern Floral (Block Print) Click Here to Buy LABEL ADRIJA Cotton Short Kurti || Short Anarkali Kurti || Women Black

Short kurtis at The Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs What is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a major event where shoppers can access exciting discounts and offers on a variety of products, including short kurtis. The sale kicks off on 1st May at noon, with early access for Prime members.

Are the short kurtis available in different sizes? Yes, short kurtis at the Amazon Sale 2025 come in various sizes, ranging from XS to XXL, to ensure there's something for everyone. Be sure to check the size guide provided in the product details.

How much discount can I expect on short kurtis? During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, short kurtis will be available at discounts of up to 60% or more. The exact discount will vary depending on the brand and product.

Can I return or exchange the short kurtis purchased during the sale? Yes, Amazon offers an easy return and exchange policy for most products, including short kurtis. Be sure to review the return policy on the product page for specific details regarding time frames and conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.