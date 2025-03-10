Sunglasses under 500 for your Holi parties! Top 8 picks that are the perfect budget-friendly brilliance

Holi is all about colours, laughter, and memories with friends and family. But playing outdoors means your eyes need protection from the sun and colour splashes. Plus, playing Holi can easily ruin expensive sunglasses, so a budget-friendly style might be the perfect answer. You don’t need to spend a lot to stay stylish and safe. There are plenty of sunglasses under 500 that add the perfect touch to your Holi outfit. Budget-friendly sunglasses for Holi! Stay stylish and protect your eyes while enjoying the festival of colours.(AI generated)

From vibrant frames to classic shapes, these affordable options make you look great without worrying about colour damage. If you're wearing a white kurti, a breezy shirt, or a fun dress, these sunglasses complete your festive vibe. Let’s check out the top 8 picks perfect for your Holi party!

Loading Suggestions...

Best sunglasses for men under 500; Top picks

Loading Suggestions...

The IRUS by IDEE square sunglasses bring sharp style with a black frame and bold purple lenses. Perfect for Holi, they protect your eyes from UV rays and colour splashes. Made from durable polycarbonate, these budget-friendly shades keep you covered through every water fight. No stress about ruining pricey pairs!

Loading Suggestions...

The Roadster aviator sunglasses bring Holi-ready vibes with silver frames and blue polarized lenses. Lightweight and durable, they protect your eyes from the sun and colours without draining your wallet. A soft pouch makes them easy to carry, so you can enjoy the festivities stress-free without worrying about water splashes!

Loading Suggestions...

The Mast & Harbour aviator sunglasses are your Holi must-have! With sleek black frames and UV-protected lenses, they shield your eyes from the sun and colour chaos. Made from sturdy polycarbonate, they handle splashes without breaking the bank. Toss them in the soft pouch, and you're ready for the next celebration!

Loading Suggestions...

The NuVew sports sunglasses are perfect for Holi fun! Their black half-rim frame and UV-protected lenses keep your eyes safe from the sun and flying colours. Lightweight yet durable, these budget-friendly shades handle all the splashes. Plus, the hard case makes carrying them around super easy after the festivities!

Here are some more options:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best sunglasses for women under 500; Top picks

Loading Suggestions...

The HAUTE SAUCE by Campus Sutra cat-eye sunglasses bring playful charm to your Holi look! With sleek black frames and clear polarized lenses, they add style while protecting your eyes. Made from sturdy polycarbonate, they handle colour splashes without stressing your budget. Perfect for festival vibes, and easy to clean after!

Loading Suggestions...

The DressBerry sunglasses are a Holi essential! With a sleek black full-rim frame and UV-protected lenses, they shield your eyes from the sun and colour splashes. Made from lightweight plastic, they’re affordable and durable. Plus, the soft pouch makes them easy to carry, making it perfect for festival fun without worries!

Loading Suggestions...

The HAYDEN haiza cat-eye sunglasses bring bold style to your Holi celebrations! With black full-rim frames and UV-protected lenses, they keep your eyes safe from the sun and colour splashes. Budget-friendly and durable, they come with a soft pouch and cleaning cloth. This pair is perfect for stress-free festival fun!

Loading Suggestions...

The Mast & Harbour oval sunglasses bring a splash of fun to your Holi look! With black frames and green-purple lenses, they add a playful twist while protecting your eyes. Made from sturdy acetate, these budget-friendly shades handle water and colour splashes. Plus, the hard case keeps them safe post-party!

Here are some more options:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Tommy Hilfiger Sunglasses are creating a buzz! Let’s find out why?

Holi style guide: Quirky must-haves for women to shine at that post-Holi bash

Best black sunglasses for every style and budget; Top 10 picks to beat the heat

Holi 2025: The best white sneakers for women to pair with their white kurtis

Best sunglasses under 500: FAQs Are budget sunglasses good for Holi? Yes! Budget-friendly sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun and colour splashes without worrying about damage. They're perfect for playing Holi without ruining expensive pairs.

Can I get UV protection in sunglasses under 500? Absolutely! Many affordable options come with UV-protected lenses, shielding your eyes from harmful sun rays while you enjoy the festival.

What frame material is best for Holi sunglasses? Polycarbonate and plastic frames are lightweight, durable, and handle water or colour splashes well, making them ideal for festive fun.

How do I clean my sunglasses after Holi? Gently rinse them with water, wipe with a soft cloth, and store them in a case. This helps keep them scratch-free and ready for your next celebration!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.