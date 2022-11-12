Sunny Leone is a vision to behold in a stunning monochrome co-ord set

Sunny Leone's fashion diaries are getting better by the day. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. From decking up in bright colours to pastel shades, Sunny knows how to ensure that the spotlight never leaves her side. The actor's wide range of fashion diaries are also noteworthy. From dressing up as a cool rapper in hoodies to giving us sneak peeks from the family Diwali celebration at home in ethnic ensembles, Sunny keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to refer to. Her Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo and we are inspired.

Sunny, a day back, was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss. The actor participated in the TV reality show a few years back as a participant, and is set to make a cameo appearance again. On the sets of the TV reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Sunny was spotted by paparazzi, when she posed happily for the cameras. The actor's attire was also meant to make us drool. For the day, Sunny opted for monochrome shades. She decked up in a black sequined cropped top with a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a white pencil skirt with black quirky patterns. Sunny added more stunning vibes to her look with a white shrug featuring similar patterns in black throughout, and full sleeves, closed at the cuffs.

Sunny smiled happily for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in statement monochrome earrings and classic black stilettos with ankle straps. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she smiled for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sunny made fashion traffic come to a standstill.

