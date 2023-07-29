Sunny Leone makes a head-turning statement in a black mini dress and blazer: Check out video inside

Sunny Leone dropped a video on Instagram today that showed her rocking a black mini dress and blazer. The actor nailed the classic LBD (little black dress) style statement, giving it an elegant twist with accessories and the sleek jacket. If you need inspiration to revamp your girl's night-out wardrobe, steal some tips from Sunny's look in the latest clip. Scroll through to check out Sunny's video. Sunny Leone stuns in a black mini dress and blazer for a new video. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone makes heads turn in an LBD and blazer

Today, Sunny Leone posted the video with the caption, "Hmmm...[kiss emojis]." The post shows her strutting down a hallway while showing off her stunning look. Fans loved the clip and dropped compliments in the comments section. One fan commented, "Stunner." Another wrote, "Wow, you are amazing." A user remarked, "Beautiful." A few other fans dropped heart and fire emojis under the post. Check out our download on Sunny's look below.

Sunny Leone's all-black look decoded

Sunny's black mini dress features a round neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a short hem length, a slit on the side, and pearl-white beaded tassel embellishments on the trims. She layered it with a black blazer featuring notch lapel collars, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a tailored fitting, an open front, and padded shoulders.

Sunny accessorised the mini dress and blazer set with black strappy pumps and a matching mini shoulder bag with gold chain details. Lastly, she chose open tresses with a crown braid, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Earlier, Sunny had posted a reel of herself dressed in a gorgeous red lehenga. She used the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, What Jhumka?, in the clip. Check it out below.

The red lehenga Sunny wore in the video is in a bright red shade and decorated with mirror and seashell embellishments. It features a backless choli, matching lehenga and a zari dupatta. She wore it with striking glam, a choker necklace, bracelets, and open tresses.