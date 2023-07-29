Ananya Panday stuns in bodycon mini dress and animal-print bikini in new Ibiza pics, Suhana Khan calls her 'my muse'

Ananya Panday has shared another glimpse of her family holiday in Ibiza. Ananya has been dropping pictures from the Spanish archipelago, and the snippets feature great outfit inspirations for your next getaway. Today's post showed Ananya in a printed bodycon mini dress, a neon-orange outfit, and a leopard-printed bikini set. Ananya's BFF, Suhana Khan, loved the pictures and commented, "Wow my muse [angel emoticon]." Ananya Panday shared pictures from her family holiday in Ibiza. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's pictures from Ibiza holiday

On Saturday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her Ibiza holiday with the caption, "Obsessed with Rysa and her digital camera [camera and heart-eye emoji] (or is it the other way around)." The first two pictures show Ananya posing in the mini bodycon dress. The third is of Ananya sipping cocktails in the orange ensemble. She also shared photos with her sister Rysa and another of her chilling by the beach in the animal-printed bikini set.

Ananya Panday's holiday looks decoded

Ananya Panday's first holiday look features her in a mini dress, which she matched with her sister. While Ananya wore a black and white check box printed ensemble, Rysa chose a similar look in black and Barbie pink shade. The mini dress features noodle straps and a figure-hugging fitting. She wore it with chunky white sneakers, a shoulder bag, dainty earrings, and minimal makeup.

In the second look, Ananya chose a leopard-printed bikini top featuring a plunging slit neckline, broad shoulder straps, and an asymmetric midriff-baring hem. She wore it with a dainty gold chain featuring charms, a messy top bun, darkened brows, and glowing skin.

Lastly, she wore a neon-orange bodycon mini dress featuring a strapless neckline and a gathered design on the front. She accessorised the outfit with a dainty necklace and stacked multi-coloured beaded bracelets. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, glossy nude lips, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin rounded it off.