Sunny Leone makes Surat drool in neon top, printed cropped jacket

Sunny Leone is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Ginna. The actor has been traveling all across the country to promote the Telugu film. Sunny’s promotion diaries are also overflowing with fashion inspo. The actor is slaying it in style with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Sunny is an absolute fashionista and that needs no saying. But her recent pictures are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to blend comfort, sass and style so effortlessly. From showing us how to dress up for date nights to being the coolest rapper in town in cropped hoodie and joggers, Sunny is owning the fashion game like a pro.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone dazzles in yellow for Ginna promotions. See what she wore

Sunny Leone, on Monday, made our blues go far away with a slew of picture of herself from her film promotion diaries. The actor is gearing up for the release of the Telugu film in style. For the Surat promotions, Sunny chose to go all casual in a neon top and a quirky white jacket. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Mash by Malvika Shroff and picked the casual ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. Sunny looked stunning as ever in the neon green top with graphic prints and a pair of black high-waisted jeans. She added more glam and drama to her look with a cropped white jacket with quirky prints on it. In black stilettos with ankle straps, Sunny rounded off her look for the day. Check out her pictures here:

Sunny, styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Kin Vanity, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick.

