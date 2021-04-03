Sunny Leone sets weekend party mood rolling in halter-neck gown, strappy heels

When not shooting for an upcoming project or working on that envious body, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone dolls up to spend the weekend just like the rest of us but in a simple, comfy yet stylish printed gown that gives us hope that easy breesy prints are here to stay. Setting the weekend party mood right with her perfect fashion inspiration, Sunny encouraged style divas to banish those formals and look like a summer dream this weekend in an easy breesy printed gown.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a slew of pictures which left the fashion police on immediate alert, courtesy her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the Tinsel town diva in a printed rayon gown that was multicoloured in shades of yellow, orange and blue and came with a halter neck to add to the oomph factor.

The gown was held at the waist by a bling golden sequin cloth belt that cut a sultry silhouette and ended in an asymmetrical hemline. Sunny completed her attire with a pair of strappy beige heels. Pulling back her beautiful tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from Bellofox and a bespoke clutch from Oceana Clutches.

Wearing a dab of glossy pink lipstick, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Posing in an art gallery with her sketch and later on a red carpet, Sunny captioned the pictures simply with a heart-in-eyes emoji which is exactly our reaction on seeing these glamorous frames.

The rayon printed gown is credited to Indian fashion designer Deepika Verma’s label, DziinebyDeepa, which boasts of elevated yet attainable haute couture style across the fashion garments, accessories and beauty sector. Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity designer, stylist and costume designer Hitendra Kapopara.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter